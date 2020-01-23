Bachelorette star Tyler Gwozdz dies after possible drug overdose

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

There is sad news coming out of the Bachelor Nation today.

Earlier today, it was reported that Tyler Gwozdz had reportedly overdosed on January 13. This afternoon, the story took a turn. TMZ reports that Tyler has died. The 29-year-old former reality star passed away yesterday, Wednesday, January 22, from the suspected drug overdose.

Earlier today, Monsters & Critics reported that Tyler had been hospitalized last week after a possible overdose. It was suspected at the time to be heroin based on the 911 call.

It was a woman who called 911, telling the dispatcher that Tyler had possibly overdosed in a bathroom, and she was unable to get inside. She did eventually get inside and turned him on his back.

Paramedics and the Boca Raton PD showed up to the location and transported Tyler to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. As of Tuesday, he wasn’t listed as a patient there.

He passed away Wednesday.

Tyler competed on The Bachelorette for Hannah B last year. He received the first one-on-one date with Hannah, but he was quietly removed from Episode 3.

ABC and Tyler never really talked about why he was removed from the show, but Reality Steve explained it had happened because of what people had brought up about his past.

He was accused of spitting on a woman during a breakup, but no police report had been made at the time, which made the incident hard to find for producers before putting him on the show.

As soon as the instance came to light, they removed him from the show.

As Steve guessed at the time, Hannah was probably never given the reason why he suddenly stopped filming the show and competing for her heart.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.