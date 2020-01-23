Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz hospitalized for possible ‘drug overdose’

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has been in the hospital for at least a week following what is being called a suspected overdose.

The Boca Raton PD and paramedics responded to a 911 call on January 13, for a possible drug overdose. They found Tyler and transported him to a hospital. He was admitted to the ICU.

TMZ reports he was hospitalized for at least a week and was listed in critical but stable condition. The website reports that as of Tuesday of this week, he was not a patient at the hospital anymore.

TMZ also reveals they’ve heard the 911 call, and the woman who called guessed that the overdose may have been heroin.

Reports indicate that the former reality star locked himself in the bathroom, and the woman was desperately trying to get inside to help him. She managed to get into the bathroom and turned him over onto his back before the paramedics arrived to take over.

Tyler was only on The Bachelorette for a few weeks. Even though he did have a single one-on-one date with Hannah Brown, he was mysteriously sent home during the season.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, producers might have sent Tyler home after it was revealed that he had allegedly spit on a woman before they broke up.

Viewers have been critical of production over casting Tyler on the show. However, it appears the information about Tyler didn’t come to light until he had gone on a one-on-one date.

Production silently removed him from the show without addressing the issue.

They will barely address it. I don’t think they even told her the real reason https://t.co/G6RzxFX9mU — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 28, 2019

As Reality Steve added at the time, he’s not even sure that production was honest with Hannah about why they chose to remove him during filming.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.