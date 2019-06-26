Ashley Martson spotted on a cruise just days after ditching rehab

Ashley Martson from 90 Day Fiance left for rehab a little over a week ago to get help dealing with depression after splitting from Jay Smith as well as to deal with some other issues stemming from being kidnapped and raped years earlier.

Unfortunately, that visit to a wellness center ended abruptly after another Lupus flare up and now, Ashley is living her best life on a cruise ship instead.

Just days after heading off to a wellness center to deal with her demons and depression, Ashley left the facility and headed for the hospital instead.

The 90 Day Fiance star was suffering from another Lupus flare up and shared that her medical emergency caused her to shorten her stint in rehab as she wanted to be treated by the medical team who already knows her and her condition.

“I am dealing with a lupus flare-up and pyelonephritis,” she said in a statement to E! News. “I also have a large cyst on my left ovary the surgeons are coming down to evaluate if they need to remove or not. They have started an IV of Levaquin and have me in morphine and Zofran.”

Thankfully, Ashley was able to obtain treatment and get back on her feet fairly quickly, requiring just one day in the hospital before she was up and moving again. That didn’t mean she was headed back to rehab, though.

Instead, Ashley told fans via her Instagram stories that Friday that she was headed on a cruise. The following day, the 90 Day Fiance star did just that, boarding a cruise ship from Manhattan in an effort to get some rest and relaxation.

But what happened to the help she was supposed to be receiving from the rehab facility and why did she cut it short?

There’s no question that Ashley Martson’s time on 90 Day Fiance has been stressful. She and Jay Smith have been plagued by drama since appearing on Season 6 of the TLC series.

From cheating allegations to rumors that they were faking drama for the show, nothing about this journey has been easy.

It’s still not clear if the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? drama involving Jay and another woman is real or not and many have even questioned that given Ashley’s previous claims that they were being very extra for the cameras.

We still haven’t forgotten how she denied they ever split up as a result of the Tinder cheating fallout so now, anything this 90 Day Fiance couple does is under intense scrutiny.

