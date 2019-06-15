Ashley Martson of 90 Day Fiance heads to rehab amid Jay Smith divorce

Ashley Martson’s relationship with Jay Smith has been more than bumpy and now that the two are headed for divorce, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star is headed to rehab to get some help.

Ashley recently revealed that she’s suffering from depression amid her split from Jay and will be seeking help in an effort to heal from that and other traumas from her past via in-patient rehab.

It turns out that Ashley is ready to deal with quite a bit of her emotional baggage and it’s not all related to her failed marriage to Jay or her time on 90 Day Fiance. Those who follow her on social media know that she has quite a shocking story, having been kidnapped and raped when she was just 19 years old.

With the opportunity to seek treatment, Ashley talked to E! News about the decision and what she hopes to accomplish while she’s away.

“A lot of me deciding to seek inpatient help had to do with Jay [Smith], but I was kidnapped and raped in 2005,” Ashley told E! News. “I am always in fight or flight mode, I am always on edge and I have never ever gone to therapy over it.”

“I realized after three failed relationships, that it’s not all of them, and I need to work on myself,” Ashley continued. “And I realize all of my failed relationships do go back to what happened when I was 19. And it’s time I deal with it.”

Ashley and Jay made their reality TV debut on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Though their relationship has been rocky and, ultimately, they have already split up, they are currently starring on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

It’s no secret that reality TV fame has been hard on Ashley, who is active on social media. Hopefully, the help she is getting to fight her depression and PTSD will make a difference for her.