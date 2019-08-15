Ashley Graham pregnancy: How far along is she and when is her due date?

Ashely Graham announced her pregnancy on the same day she celebrated nine years of wedded bliss with husband, Justin Ervin.

The 31-year-old beauty and her man used Instagram to share their joyous news. Graham shared a video of her and her husband, surprising her followers by showcasing her growing baby bump. She also shared a sweet message to her man, including her excitement over expanding their family.

Ervin did not want to be outdone by his wife. He chose to share a picture of him kissing his smiling wife on the cheek while he holds a sonogram of the baby.

After fans flooded the couple with well-wishes, the model used Instagram Stories to send a special thank you to their followers.

“OMG! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love and congratulations! We couldn’t be happier! Love to you all!” she wrote.

Ashley Graham Due Date

Neither Graham nor her baby daddy, Ervin has shared details regarding the pregnancy.

It is normal for women to wait until the second trimester before announcing pregnancy news. Each woman is different in terms of when she chooses to reveal there is a bun in the oven.

Based on her growing bump, there are a few things that can be determined about when their first child is due.

Graham is definitely past the first trimester. She is glowing and looks stunning. However, her bump suggests she is well into her second trimester.

The brunette beauty has a full-on baby bump on display, which means she is likely at least in her fourth month of pregnancy. Graham might even be in her fifth month.

All women carry differently when pregnant, which is why it is hard to pinpoint how far along Graham is in her pregnancy.

Therefore, Baby Erwin should arrive in early 2020, sometime between early January and early February. Again, Graham has not shared how many weeks pregnant she is, so there is a chance she could be due at the end of 2019.