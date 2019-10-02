Aladin Jallali responds to Laura’s gay claims with the most hilarious answer

Laura Jallali has been making a lot of claims about her estranged husband Aladin but when she suggested he might be gay, that’s where the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star drew the line.

Aladin Jallali has spoken out after the latest round of rumors started by Laura. In was in an Instagram Q&A that he challenged The Other Way fans to ask him anything — and he responded.

Perhaps the best thing we learned from Aladin is that not only is he not gay, but he has a sense of humor too. We also learned, with humor, that he is not gay as Laura suggested in leaked text messages between herself and a friend.

In Aladin’s Q&A post, he answered a fan who asked, “Are you gay?”

“Let me say this clearly: I am not gay. I am not bisexual. And I am not in the closet. I am 100% heterosexual,” Aladin wrote. “But I can understand your confusion…. I mean I am pretty handsome and I do dress well 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 (please see the humor in my tone… I am being funny and not saying that only gays dress well or look good).”

Someone asked him again, this time asking, “Are you dating Mohammed”

Aladin replied, “NOOOOOO…. I would never date someone taller or hairier than me! 🤪🤣😂 and guys… I am not gay! FYI…Just because you refuse to eat bad sushi doesn’t mean you don’t like fish!!!”

He must have known that answer was epic because Aladin shared his fish joke again in its own post, writing, “Just because I refuse to eat bad sushi doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy fish.”

Aladin also responded when someone asked him, “They say that you hit laura is it true??”

He responded, “Don’t believe everything you read. I am not perfect but I don’t believe in hitting women… so no!”

Despite all of the things she has said about him, it’s worth noting that Aladin Jallali never said anything negative about Laura. He remained completely respectful and still managed to respond to some of the disturbing claims she made about him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.