90 Day Fiance fans talk fashion, want to know how Darcey Silva can afford designer everything

Darcey Silva has been a 90 Day Fiance staple, having been featured on three consecutive seasons of Before the 90 Days — first with Jesse Meester and now with Tom Brooks. Each season she has appeared on the show, Darcey and her sister Stacey have continued to impress, often wearing high-end designer brands like Chanel, Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, and more.

What the hell does Darcey and Stacey do? They have on all the YSL, Versace, Chanel, etc. but I’ve never seen them go to a job, let alone mention one. #90DayFiance — JackieMac (@iamjackiemac) October 28, 2019

I know Darcey is a nut job but that girl can dress… #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/0GWGb9VezW — Dani (@msdanipi) October 28, 2019

It’s no secret that Darcey and Stacey always manage to look great. And they continue having cosmetic procedures done as well, constantly updating and evolving the way they look. As 90 Day Fiance fans have pointed out, it’s not cheap maintaining a look like the one the Silva twins have. Hair extensions, lash extensions, nails, jewelry, all that makeup, and skincare, on top of their multiple procedures can get really expensive, and fast!

Add up the cost of Darcey’s hair extensions, lash extensions, boob extensions…not to mention all her luggage and labels she wears. Does she have: #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days — Andi Retasket (@thadealah) October 22, 2019

There have been many questions about what Darcey Silva does for money and Monsters & Critics has done our best to figure all of that out. From her reality TV career to promotions, appearances, and even a recent movie role, she has no shortage of opportunities to make money.

I have a theory about #Darcey. I think she mixes in a lot of fake stuff with her designer labels. That Gucci body suit, Fendi top, so many different (all new) Louboutins, Gucci scarfs, LV, etc. She can pick that up in NYC easily. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebefore90days — charlie jordan (@charliej0623) October 4, 2019

Some think that Darcey’s image is a mixture of real and fake designer duds. That has been suggested many times, with some even doing in-depth comparisons of pieces that Darcey has been spotted carrying and comparing them to authentics.

Regardless of all the brand name labels, fake eye lashes, Botox, cool sculpting, hair extensions, cutting on the bias, Darcey is still nothing more than a basic bitch who needs a man’s attention in order to feel worthy. #90dayfiance #BasicBitch #iseeyou pic.twitter.com/ht1O5Bumnw — Ratchet Whisperer (@HeidiKay1647) August 19, 2019

Darcey has hella labels and she is heading out in this bustier and latex pants. Talk about mid life crisis. #90DayFiance — Andi Retasket (@thadealah) September 10, 2019

Darcey is so desperate and insecure. It goes to show you can buy all the designer labels in the world and have all the plastic surgeries you can get but it will not give you self peace you have to love yourself #90DayFiance — keona spellmon (@BadGirlzClub252) August 27, 2019

Others have made it clear that they just aren’t impressed with Darcey Silva, or her twin Stacey, for that matter. Many 90 Day Fiance fans wish Darcey would care more about loving herself than designer labels and the latest cosmetic surgeries. After appearing on Before the 90 Days on three different seasons, Darcey has been criticized for her constant crying, over-the-top neediness, and for the constant back and forth with her sister Stacey.

What does Darcey do? Where does she get the money for all her plastic surgeries and labels? #90DayFiance — Ashley Rogers (@AshRae84) October 1, 2018

As long as she’s still one of the most popular 90 Day Fiance stars, though, this is very likely the version of her that we will continue to get.