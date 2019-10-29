Home > People

90 Day Fiance fans talk fashion, want to know how Darcey Silva can afford designer everything

By
29th October 2019 5:48 PM ET
Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All
Darcey Silva and her sister Stacey are always dressed to the nines. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva has been a 90 Day Fiance staple, having been featured on three consecutive seasons of Before the 90 Days — first with Jesse Meester and now with Tom Brooks. Each season she has appeared on the show, Darcey and her sister Stacey have continued to impress, often wearing high-end designer brands like Chanel, Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, and more.

It’s no secret that Darcey and Stacey always manage to look great. And they continue having cosmetic procedures done as well, constantly updating and evolving the way they look. As 90 Day Fiance fans have pointed out, it’s not cheap maintaining a look like the one the Silva twins have. Hair extensions, lash extensions, nails, jewelry, all that makeup, and skincare, on top of their multiple procedures can get really expensive, and fast!

There have been many questions about what Darcey Silva does for money and Monsters & Critics has done our best to figure all of that out. From her reality TV career to promotions, appearances, and even a recent movie role, she has no shortage of opportunities to make money.

Some think that Darcey’s image is a mixture of real and fake designer duds. That has been suggested many times, with some even doing in-depth comparisons of pieces that Darcey has been spotted carrying and comparing them to authentics.

Others have made it clear that they just aren’t impressed with Darcey Silva, or her twin Stacey, for that matter. Many 90 Day Fiance fans wish Darcey would care more about loving herself than designer labels and the latest cosmetic surgeries. After appearing on Before the 90 Days on three different seasons, Darcey has been criticized for her constant crying, over-the-top neediness, and for the constant back and forth with her sister Stacey.

As long as she’s still one of the most popular 90 Day Fiance stars, though, this is very likely the version of her that we will continue to get.