When is Kanye West Jesus is King release date & time? Kim Kardashian says album is still on schedule

The new Kanye West Jesus is King release date could be coming very soon, as in this Friday. The hip-hop star hasn’t officially confirmed it, but if wife Kim Kardashian West hasn’t been hacked, it’s possible she revealed the details.

That could be music to Yeezus fans’ ears. Here’s what has been shared so far regarding Kanye’s ninth studio album release.

Reports indicate Jesus is King release date delayed

A number of reports arrived over the past 24 hours which indicate Kanye’s new Jesus is King album is delayed. It originally was said to be arriving on Friday, September 27, 2019.

However, in the Complex video clip below they cite a report from Variety as well as the New York Times’ Joe Coscarelli.

Both Variety and Coscarelli seem to believe this album won’t drop on Friday. Coscarelli tweeted the following note on Wednesday indicating that people in Wyoming were trying to hold the Sept. 27 release date steady but it wasn’t going to happen.

it’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that “Jesus Is King” is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen…….. — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) September 25, 2019

His tweet arrives after reports hit that Rick Rubin paid a visit to Kanye West in Wyoming for one of his “Sunday Services” events.

In the past, Rubin assisted Kanye with finishing touches on other projects. Those included Yeezus and Life of Pablo. So it’s quite possible Jesus is King is finished or nearly completed.

Kim K tweets & retweets about the album

Kanye’s loving wife Kim Kardashian presented at the Emmys this past weekend and didn’t mention the album. However, Kim K has been active on social media in terms of promoting the upcoming project.

On her Twitter, she tweeted a simple Jesus is King message earlier this week. Kardashian-West also gave a retweet to an account that shared a post indicating “2 more days Jesus is King” on Wednesday (Sept. 25).

If that is true, then the album will officially drop on Friday (Sept. 27).

2 more days Jesus is King pic.twitter.com/ZKqmqkMeHZ — colin (@colinags) September 25, 2019

It’s unknown who the @colinags account belongs to or represents, making it all the more mysterious. Both Kanye West and his wife are followers of that Twitter account, which currently has just over 2,500 followers.

What is the Jesus is King album?

Within the past year or so, there were several rumored Kanye West albums on the way. One was called Yandhi and the other Turbo Grafx, but neither of these came to fruition.

Now an album with religious-themed track titles seems to be on the way after Kanye’s series of Sunday Service events. There will be another of these events held in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, the supposed day of the Jesus is King release.

Earlier this month a tracklist along with a tentative Sept. 27 release date arrived on Kanye West’s website. Wife Kim K shared the image of the tracklist on a notepad via her Instagram.

Based on the feedback with Likes and comments on her posts, more than a few fans are anxiously waiting to see if the Kanye West Jesus is King release date holds true to previous reports.

If it does drop on Friday, September 27, then it could arrive as soon as midnight Eastern Time via popular platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify or Tidal.

Some are speculating it will arrive by the weekend at the latest.

However, Kanye West is known for being anything but on schedule based on the other albums that were mentioned but never came about.