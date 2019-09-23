Kim and Kendall at the Emmys 2019: Kardashians get laughed at by the audience

Television might not be the same if not for the Kardashians, who spawned multiple reality shows on the E! Network and elsewhere. Both Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner were at the Primetime Emmys 2019, but the reception during their presentation probably wasn’t what they expected. Or was it?

So why did the Kardashians get laughed at by the audience during Sunday night’s Emmys?

Kim and Kendall present at Emmys 2019

It was a night which featured no host for the Emmys, and plenty of inspiring speeches from the various winners including Michelle Williams and Patricia Arquette. There were also some comedic presentation bits from the likes of Ben Stiller, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

When Kim and Kendall showed up on the Emmys 2019 stage to present, their routine may not have been intended to be funny, but the audience found hilarity in what was said.

Kardashian and Jenner were presenting the award for Competition Program. Kim began their introduction to the award category by saying, “Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people, just being themselves.”

That line may not have been intentionally funny, but it certainly had the crowd cracking up. Kendall Jenner looked visibly frustrated over the audience reaction.

However, Jenner continued on with the presentation saying, “…telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted.”

There was awkward audience laughter when Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner said their family tells their stories "unfiltered and unscripted." Yikes. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/H6XH3g6L1L — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) September 23, 2019

A few chuckles continued as Kim appeared to have shrugged off the remarks. It’s unknown if that was planned to be funny, as Kim may not be the best at delivering comedic lines. She’s previously appeared on Saturday Night Live to interesting reviews of her hosting the show.

Eventually, they presented the award to the winner. RuPaul claimed the 2019 Emmy for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” giving another win to the fellow reality show star.

Kardashians get laughed at, Twitter reacts

There are plenty of people out there ready to laugh at the Kardashians and Jenners when they get the chance. Mostly, people don’t feel they deserve the spotlight, fame, or TV time they’ve “achieved.” Others laugh at the fakeness.

So Twitter obviously reacted to what happened on Sunday night. That included GIFs, memes, and general tweet comments featuring laughing emojis.

Here’s a small sampling of what Twitter users had to say regarding the audience laughing at Kim and Kendall during the Emmys.

Kim Kardashian: "Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves." Kendall Jenner: "Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted." The rest of us:#Emmys pic.twitter.com/NW9ZaFhEZO — Ishani Nath (@ishaninath) September 23, 2019

Viewers were absolutely eating up that comedic bit, with some wondering if that too was “scripted or unscripted.” Either way, the awkward moment definitely made Emmys viewers laugh.

The audience laughing at Kim Kardashian is the funniest thing I've seen in days. #Emmys #Kardashians — Todd P (@ToddP75) September 23, 2019

Let us never forget that the entire Emmys crowd laughed at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they described their show as “real,” “unscripted,” and “them being themselves.” — joey thee italian (@ohokjoey) September 23, 2019

Why did it feel so good to hear Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner get laughed at presenting the Reality/Competition award at the #Emmys? Go away, Kardashians. No one with "real" talent respects you. — 💵 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧💰 (@Crucifixio) September 23, 2019

Cue up the Elmo GIF as one Twitter user lost it after seeing and hearing that audience reaction to Kim and Kendall’s lines.

The audience laughing when Kim Kardashian talked about their show being real 💀 I can’t breathe #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SKmIw8VxrZ — EPTHOT Melanie 🥨 (@MissusMelnee) September 23, 2019

Clearly, the Kardashian/Jenner clan has given the world another highlight moment to laugh at. Most likely, Kim K knows that any publicity can help her, but it seems that model sister Kendall is trying to get a more serious type of attention.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on E! Network.