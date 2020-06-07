Tool cancels 2020 North American tour, promises full refunds

Fans who were excited to see Tool in concert in 2020 might be disappointed to hear that the ban has canceled their 2020 North American tour. However, Tool is thinking of fans when making this decision.

Tool revealed in a statement that they are canceling the tour to ensure that all fans receive full refunds in a time where people all over the country are struggling financially.

Tool cancels 2020 tour to help fans

The reason that Tool is canceling their 2020 North American tour is to make sure that fans can get refunds. This cancelation comes at a time where people can’t afford to pay their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down many businesses for two or more months.

If Tool had postponed their tour, the arenas and ticket selling companies could have just forced fans to keep the tickets to use at a later time.

However, by altogether canceling the tour, there are no postponed dates, so the ticket companies and arenas can’t keep fans’ money in the promise of a future concert.

Now, everyone can get refunds and have the money returned to them.

“At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages. Messages of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain,” Tool posted on Instagram.

“We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021, but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action,” the statement continued. “In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair.”

Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Adam Jones, and Justin Chancellor had planned to hit the road again this fall, but they admitted there is no telling what the world will look like when that time comes.

They did promise to hit the road again when the time is right.

“Please know, we want nothing more than to return to the road, to play these songs for you, and to celebrate our shared recovery. When the time is right, we will do just that.”

Poison, Motley Crue promise to return in 2021

On the other side of things, Poison, Motley Crue, and Def Leppard chose to postpone their shows.

Fans with tickets to the postponed 2020 Stadium Tour can use those tickets in 2021 when the bands hit the road again.

This came after Joan Jett and the Blackhearts publically said that she did not feel safe touring this year, even after Poison and Motley Crue initially said the shows would go on.