Tinashe is doing a US tour and she’s taking rising star Rei Ami with her

Tinashe has announced a new tour. Pic credit: Admedia/Imagecollect.com

Music star Tinashe has been delivering bops all year and is ready to take her new music on the road.

2021 has seen the former Dancing With The Stars contestant collaborate with the likes of Cheat Codes, Buddy, and Shift K3Y. If that wasn’t enough, it appears she’s also gearing up for the release of a new album.

Keep reading to find out where Tinashe will be performing later this year.

Tinashe is set to play across North America in the upcoming months

Tinashe is no stranger to putting on a show-stopping performance. Along with going on tour with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry, she also honored music icon Janet Jackson with a tribute performance at the 2015 BET Awards.

Earlier this week, the 2 On hitmaker informed fans that she will be going on tour across North America throughout September and October this year.

Due to demand, Tinashe has had to add another date in Chicago. “Chicago! First night sold out on pre-sale tix alone so we’re adding another!” she said, adding, “Thank you to all the fans who bought tickets so far!”

Tinashe is scheduled to kick things off in Houston, Texas, on September 16 and is set to finish the leg on October 21 in Seattle, Washington. On the poster, it states that on October 24, there will be a “worldwide experience,” which hints at a live stream for fans around the globe that won’t be able to attend.

Full tour dates:

Sep 16 – House of Blues Houston, TX, United States

Sep 18 – Emos Austin Austin, TX, United States

Sep 19 – House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX, United States

Sep 21 – First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States

Sep 22 – The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI, United States

Sep 24 – House of Blues Chicago Chicago, IL, United States

Sep 27 – Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI, United States

Sep 28 – Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA, United States

Sep 29 – Big Night Live Boston, MA, United States

Sep 30 – Terminal 5 New York, NY, United States

Oct 3 – 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States

Oct 6 – Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA, United States

Oct 7 – The Pageant St Louis, MO, United States

Oct 9 – Summit Music Hall Denver, CO, United States

Oct 10 – The Depot Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Oct 1- Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA, United States

Oct 14 – The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States

Oct 15 – The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, United States

Oct 16 – Observatory Santa Ana, CA, United States

Oct 17 – The Novo by Microsoft Los Angeles, CA, United States

Oct 19 – The Warfield San Francisco, CA, United States

Oct 21 – The Showbox Seattle, WA, United States

Rising star Rei Ami to support

As mentioned on the tour poster, emerging alt-pop musician Rei Ami will be opening up for Tinashe each night.

The 26-year-old recently released her debut mixtape, FOIL, which featured big collabs with Amine and Lolo Zouaï.

In an Instagram upload, she revealed this will be her first time touring. “Thank you @tinashenow for this incredible opportunity this is my first time ever going on tour ugh omg I can’t wait to meet u all!” she said.

Tinashe has an album on the way

Along with her live shows, Tinashe will also have a new album titled 333 coming out later this year, per Brooklyn Vegan.

So far, fans have been treated to two singles from the upcoming LP — “Pasadena” and “Bouncin,” for which she just dropped the music video.

Watch below:

Fans can’t wait for the full album.