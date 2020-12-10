Tim McGraw takes Christmas decorating to new heights as enormous tree amazes fans

Tim McGraw doesn’t mess around when it comes to Christmas. The country singer gave his fans a little glimpse into his holiday decorating, while also giving them plenty of anxiety in the process.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, McGraw posted a series of three photos that revealed the one job that wife Faith Hill gave him–and it’s a dangerous one. He had the tough task of decorating their Christmas tree.

However, it wasn’t just an ordinary tree. It was monstrous.

Tim McGraw is not afraid of heights

The pictures that were shared by the I Called Mama singer revealed him sitting on the very top of an extremely tall ladder that was the same height as the tree. McGraw had a long pole in his hand putting the decorations in place as he straddled the ladder, looking quite comfortable up there.

The second snapshot was taken at an up-close angle as the country superstar leaned over toward the other side of the tree making sure the tinsel was just perfect. He was certainly doing a balancing act with one leg dangling over the top of the ladder and the other leg standing firmly on a step.

The trio of photos gave McGraw’s fans plenty to talk about. They expressed all sorts of emotions in the comments section from being nervous about him being up so high, to wondering how they maneuvered the massive tree into the house.

However, most of them were in awe over how beautiful and large it was.

Jokes about wife Faith Hill

In the caption of his Instagram post, McGraw joked that either he was “Santa’s lead flying reindeer, or his famous wife was trying to get rid of him before the holiday.

It’s likely that she may have been the one snapping the photos of her husband as he tackled the job of decorating the top portion of the Christmas tree.

The gorgeous room that the tree was shown in gave just a hint of how gorgeous their home is. The floor-to-ceiling windows are framed in dark wood with beige drapes hanging almost to the floor.

The bold wooden beams on the high ceiling added a dramatic effect to the room. There were candles lined up as well.

What has Tim McGraw been up to lately?

The hunky singer was scheduled to be heading out on his Here On Earth tour this past summer. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans.

These past few months have given McGraw a chance to spend more time with his wife and her honey-do list. He has also been catching up on some reading over the summer, as he revealed on social media.

He also took part in this year’s CMA Country Christmas. He performed It Wasn’t His Child on the annual holiday show.

McGraw also released his new album, Here On Earth, on August 21. He celebrated the release by having a live stream concert that same day.

Ever since the pandemic shut live concerts down, many other country stars such as Garth Brooks staged their own online concerts as well.