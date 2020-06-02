Tekashi 6ix9ine Gooba video yanked off YouTube after Magix Enga claims rapper stole beat

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine may be out of prison, but he could be facing more legal issues for his post-prison music release.

His latest song Gooba allegedly has a copyright issue which led to the video being pulled down from YouTube as it was racking up millions of views.

The controversy arrives as a Kenyan producer claims the rapper plagiarized his beat to use for the song.

Magix Enga says Tekashi’s Gooba uses his beat

Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was released from prison back in February amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to health concerns.

While Tekashi’s on house arrest to finish his prison term out, he also released the song Gooba with a music video. It ended up setting a new record as the most-viewed online hip-hop video in the first 24 hours. The previous record was held by Eminem’s Kill Shot video.

Tekashi also posted on his Instagram about the success of the new song, suggesting he is still able to bring out hits despite his brief prison time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAqYZE3pMe8/

However, Kenyan producer Magix Enga claimed that the beat used in that song was his and that the rapper stole it from him.

That led to YouTube temporarily pulling the explicit Gooba video on Sunday, May 31 amid the copyright claims. In place of the video a statement said, “The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga.”

Producer Magix Enga also posted on his Instagram telling the rapper not to take his work. In his post, he indicates the beat is from his biggest song, Delete.

However, Tekashi’s team reportedly filed a counterclaim. Now the Gooba video is back online and racking up views.

Once the video resurfaced, Enga issued a Twitter video response to the rapper asking for him to give credit where it’s due and saying he’d forgiven him for what happened.

“6ix9ine, your song ‘Gooba’ is now on YouTube, let me just forgive you bro, but at least respect Magix Enga, Kenyan Beat King,” the Kenyan producer said in another video.

Various sources are also indicating that payment was made to Magix Enga and that the producer was going to use the money to help the less fortunate.

Kenyan Beat Maker @magix_enga and American Rapper @6ix9ine seem to have finally settled the beef, following Enga contacting YouTube to take down 6ix9ine's "Gooba" music video on YouTube, on grounds of copyright infringement. It's now back on YouTube. #MagixEnga #KenyanBeatMaker pic.twitter.com/ppvgOR6Wo8 — ANYIKO PUBLIC RELATIONS (@anyikopr) June 1, 2020

As of this report, the Gooba video has over 277 million views, making it a viral success for Tekashi 6ix9ine. Several days ago the rapper posted a video on his IG that he was in the process of recording his new album as well.

Tekashi 6ix9ine urges rappers to make donations

While the controversy of the alleged stolen beat was going on, Tekashi was also attempting to get fellow New York rappers to give back to charity.

The rapper took to his Instagram account and made a statement suggesting fellow rappers from his state could find a way to give $100,000 back to the city. He even offered to match those donations.

“If you a rapper from New York and you ain’t got at least 100k to give back to our city for people in need you’re a bum,” Tekashi said on his IG page. “God gives you a gift it’s not just for you it’s to help others in need.”

The rapper was originally sentenced to prison in February 2019 after pleading to nine charges. Those charges included armed robbery and murder. Tekashi received just a two-year prison sentence after testifying for the prosecution.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is now finishing the remainder of his sentence on house arrest. He was released from prison as he has health complications making him more vulnerable to coronavirus.