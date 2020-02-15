Mya releases music video in which she marries herself: Did she marry in Seychelles? Who is Lansky?

Mya just released a new music video for her song Truth, in which she is shown marrying herself.

The Truth music video was released today after multiple media reports claimed earlier in the week that she tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Seychelles with a mystery groom.

TMZ reported that a source close to the singer said she walked the aisle in December 2019 in a private ceremony held in Seychelles. The website exclusively obtained a photo of 40-year-old Mya taken on a beach in Seychelles, a tropical archipelago off the Indian Ocean coast of East Africa.

The photo shows her looking stunning in a beautiful white veil and a white wedding gown with a plunging neckline. She is shown standing alone.

However, no images of the groom or information about his identity have since emerged. This left fans wondering who Mya married. Mya has not been romantically linked with anyone in recent years.

According to the Daily Mail, Mya has previously dated Jay-Z, The Game (Jayceon Terrell Taylor) and rapper Silkk The Shocker (Vyshonne King Miller). She also dated NFL stars DeSean Jackson, and Larry Johnson.

Mya’s new video for Truth shows her marrying herself

TMZ reported earlier today that Mya claimed she got married to herself in Seychelles. In what appears to be a celebration of self-love, she released a music video today for her song, The Truth, in which she is shown marrying herself.

She is dressed in a white wedding gown and veil that looks like the wedding outfit she wore in the photo that TMZ obtained.

Her other self, to whom she is getting married is shown in the video dressed in a black gown.

The video led many fans to argue that Mya did not have a wedding ceremony in Seychelles in December. She traveled to the Island only to shoot the video for her song which includes a wedding scene in which she married herself.

Mya referred to herself as Mrs. Lansky in an Instagram post

The singer took to Instagram today to post a photo of herself dressed in her white wedding gown and veil while standing on a beach in Seychelles.

She referred to herself as Mrs. Lansky in the caption for the photo. She thanked her fans and asked them to follow the link to a YouTube video on her Instagram bio page. The video turns out to be the newly released music video for her song, Truth.

“Thank you for all of the beautiful messages & happy V-day. Officially, Mrs. Lansky. Wedding day link in bio.”

Was the wedding gown photo only for the music video?

However, fans have been wondering what Mya meant when she referred to herself as Mrs. Lansky in the Instagram post.

Many interpreted it to mean that she married an unknown person called Lanksy. But others have been expressing doubt that Mya married anyone besides herself.

Some thought she might have secretly married someone with the surname Lansky but she is keeping the person’s identity private.

Mya’s bio

Mya (Mýa Marie Harrison) was born in October 1979. She started her music career very early in life due to the influence of her musical family.

Mya released her first self-titled studio album in 1998 when she was 19 years old. The album included hits, such as It’s All About Me, Bye Bye, and Movin’ On.

She released her second studio album, titled Fear of Flying in April 2000. The album included hits, such as Case of the Ex and The Best of Me.

The singer is probably best known for Lady Marmalade, in collaboration with Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera, and Pink. Lady Marmalade was originally performed by Patti LaBelle in 1975.

Mya has won many awards and accolades, including a Grammy in 2002 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for Lady Marmalade.

She has released other studio albums, including Moodring and Smoove Jones.

She launched her record label, Planet 9, in 2008 and competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 9. She won second place.

Mya has appeared in several films, including In Too Deep, Chicago, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, and Cursed.