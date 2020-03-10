Lil Yachty Oprah’s Bank Account video: Drake, DaBaby star in comedic music video for new song

Rapper Lil Yachty dropped the Oprah’s Bank Account video on Monday for the new single of the same name featuring hip-hop stars Drake and DaBaby.

The hilarious new video sees Yachty dressed up as the media mogul while conducting interviews with the song collaborators.

It also nearly featured singer Lizzo instead of Drake and DaBaby, based on a story from Lil Yachty.

Lil Yachty drops Oprah’s Bank Account single, music video

Ahead of his next studio album, Lil Yachty gifted hip-hop fans with some new content. His Oprah’s Bank Account music video arrived online (below, NSFW) on Yachty’s YouTube channel. It clocks in at just a bit over nine minutes. Rapper Lil Yachty appears mostly in a dress and wig to play the part of show host “Boprah” (a spoof of Oprah) in what plays like a mini-film music video.

There are several little spoof interview segments in parts where the song stops. The first of those sees Lil Yachty in Oprah costume hosting The Boprah Show and interviewing hip-hop star Drake during his verse of the song. Topics discussed include what the hip-hop star thinks of today’s “mumble rappers” and Drake’s look, including a quirky thing he does with his lips that Yachty displays.

In a later segment, Boprah visits rapper DaBaby at his pricey home for a sit-down interview after he provides his verse on the song. Once again, hard-hitting topics are touched upon, including where DaBaby is referring to when he says “Let’s go” and why his songs all sound like one big song when combined.

The song is about Yachty “chasing a girl who looks as good as Oprah’s bank account and wants to know if the love is real or not,” according to Hypebeast. That message may be lost as those who watch the music video see Yachty dressed like Oprah and conducting funny interview segments.

Since Yachty is partnering with LG for a culture awareness campaign, he also shows off the LG V60 ThinQ with Dual Screen smartphone in different parts of the new video.

Oprah’s Bank Account nearly featured Lizzo

While Oprah’s Bank Account features Drake and DaBaby, that wasn’t always the plan. Reportedly, Yachty wanted singer Lizzo to appear on the single. However, that didn’t work out since he never heard back from her.

“It’s so crazy because I originally wanted to put Lizzo on it,” Yachty said, according to Complex. “I sent it to her, and I don’t want to say she didn’t like it, because she never got back to me on it, which was cool. I understand people are busy.”

Is it possible that Lizzo wasn’t feeling the concept and snubbed Lil Yachty? That’s anyone’s guess, but the end result still brought hip-hop fans two popular artists that have been featured quite a bit lately on a variety of songs. It may work out just fine for Yachty.

The song Oprah’s Bank Account is expected to be the lead single on Lil Yachty’s upcoming release, Lil Boat 3.

His previous release was Nuthin’ 2 Prove in October 2018 and it reached No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard albums chart.

Lil Boat 3 is slated for release this month on Quality Control/Motown label. Meanwhile, Oprah’s Bank Account is available for streaming at Apple Music and other platforms.