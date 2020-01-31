Lil Wayne’s Funeral album finally drops and here’s what people think

On Friday, Lil Wayne’s Funeral album dropped after a four-year wait. Weezy had previously mentioned the project back in 2016, leaving fans hungry for the release. Luckily, he dropped another Carter album two years ago, but now there’s more.

There are plenty of new tracks and several guest stars assisting on the hip-hop project. Fans are getting their first listen to the new album and reacting online to Wayne’s latest music.

Funeral features guests, tracklist

Initially, Lil Wayne mentioned Funeral in 2016, and he said it’d be out by the end of 2019. There was a slight delay, but it seems to have been worth the wait.

The new Lil Wayne album serves as a follow-up to the rapper’s 2018 Tha Carter V, which holds a 72 score on Metacritic. Just like his previous release, Funeral brings in the guest stars to assist with his newest project.

That includes Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, Takeoff from Migos, and Lil Twist. Additionally, there’s Adam Levine, XXXTENTACION, The Dream, and O.T. Genesis to assist with various tracks.

Wayne’s album is his 13th studio release. It also includes a total of 24 tracks, which several Twitter users pointed out could be a reference to the late Kobe Bryant, who wore the No. 24.

Several of the songs also carry titles related to NBA stars with Bing James and Harden.

Check out the new album’s full tracklist and stream Funeral below with the Spotify player. Lil Wayne has also uploaded all of the songs to his official YouTube channel.

What do people think about Lil Wayne’s Funeral album?

So far, the fans reacted positively to the new Lil Wayne album. The rap star has been in the game for many years but is still bringing consistently strong music, in many fans’ opinions.

Whoever said Lil Wayne lost it definitely needs to listen to this album!! #Funeral ⚰️ 🥀 pic.twitter.com/TQn5VMckcK — JayClarkBrand (@jordanaclark21) January 31, 2020

Lil Wayne really gave us a 24 track album in 2020 with every track absolute 🔥. This man is the certified 🐐 of rap. In an era where these rappers can’t deliver 5 good songs in their career Wayne gave us 24 tracks of heat. Like I said earlier it’s now Sir Lil Wayne #Funeral pic.twitter.com/nKyXZplngs — Reid CM (@conor_m_reidy) January 31, 2020

WAYNE DIDNT HAVE TO SNAP THIS HARD pic.twitter.com/QTLfqNvpeN — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) January 31, 2020

Speaking of all-time greats in hip-hop, at least one Twitter user pointed out the proximity of Eminem’s release to Wayne’s along with an interesting theme with the album titles.

Eminem committed the murder. Lil Wayne prepared for the #Funeral … 😭😭. 2 GOATS. I Stan even harder now !! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRcVzcKLSa — hollywood novl. 🐻 (@its_Novl) January 31, 2020

Others brought up how Friday, January 31, was like Christmas for hip-hop fans over a month later. In addition to Lil Wayne’s Funeral album, several other new songs or projects dropped.

Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, & Key Glock albums w/ a sprinkle of a Drake & Future leak.. all this new music is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6nvgrR0aBw — ʟᴏᴏғᴀʜ ᴠᴀɴᴅʀᴏss (@Fashion_Flexxin) January 31, 2020

Others have pointed out how they feel about certain songs or lines Wayne delivers on Funeral. One song getting a lot of reaction is Mama Mia, which fans are loving.

Mama Mia 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

That is Wayne On Beastttttt Modeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Funeral pic.twitter.com/JEl2NENUvJ — Continental Roots (@CRoots_) January 31, 2020

Wayne leaving the booth after laying down Mama Mia… pic.twitter.com/peFkaTg6BN — Carlos Aguilar 🇵🇷 🇳🇮 (@Corgi_Grizzly92) January 31, 2020

A reference to the late Kobe Bryant also appears on Funeral, amongst other name drops by Wayne throughout the album.

Me when Lil Wayne said "Black Mamba" when name dropping on Ball Hard #Funeral pic.twitter.com/uijCMld1fX — Waste of Time (@BrownRanger97) January 31, 2020

With 24 new Lil Wayne tracks now available for streaming and download, the album Funeral will give hip-hop fans plenty of music to keep them going in the 2020 winter season.

After listening to the whole #Funeral album. Lil Wayne 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XcJc0NHaA8 — Laolao (@itz_laolao) January 31, 2020

The new Lil Wayne album Funeral is currently available on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, TIDAL, and Spotify music services.