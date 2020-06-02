Lady Gaga will hit No. 1 on U.K. album charts with Chromatica as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100

Lady Gaga will debut at No. 1 with Chromatica on the U.K. album charts this week. The early success for her sixth studio album has become quite obvious in the days leading up to the new chart.

When the U.K. album charts are updated on Friday, June 5, Chromatica is expected to easily secure the top spot. In fact, according to Billboard, the album is outselling the rest of the top 20 albums put together.

The new LP, which came out on Friday, May 29, leads across all formats. That includes physical, download, and streaming. It is also reportedly the fastest-selling vinyl album of the year.

And all of these early numbers are only based on three days of sales, with the album doing extremely well around the world.

Chromatica heading to No. 1 for Lady Gaga

Including all formats, Chromatica has sold more than 40,000 units in the U.K. Those chart sales will easily have the Gaga album taking the No. 1 spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart Update.

This also won’t be the first time that Lady Gaga has raced to the top of the U.K. Album Chart. Three previous albums have done it for her and they are The Fame/The Fame Monster from 2009, Born This Way from 2011, and Artpop from 2013.

I love you. You’re a true talent. I’m so happy to be a part of your first #1. I feel so honored and love your message. ❤️ https://t.co/Jy1nimgfdN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 2, 2020

Rain On Me a smashing success

Stupid Love and Rain On Me are the hits that have helped the album find so much early success.

Rain On Me is a collaboration that Lady Gaga did with Ariana Grande and it has already been the top single in the United States. It got to the top three days after it debuted at No. 1 in the U.K.

Breaking down the numbers even further, this is the fifth time that Lady Gaga has achieved a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. And as for Grande, this is the fourth time that she has made it to the top of the list.

For Grande, this is also the fourth time that she has debuted in the No. 1 spot, which breaks the tie she held with Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and Drake. Those artists have done it three times each.

Back in March, the debut single from Chromatica was released by Lady Gaga. That single was Stupid Love and the song debuted at No. 5 on the Hot 100 during the month of March.

No. 5 was as high as Stupid Love made it on the charts, so it’s safe to say that Rain On Me has already surpassed it in terms of popularity and success.