J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show: What songs could they sing?

With the big announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, plenty of viewers are excited to see what they’ll bring to the stage.

The two singers have an extensive catalog of hits over the years and have delivered impressive performances with their dance moves and routines at concerts and other big events.

Now they’ll have a grand stage as the NFL’s biggest game unfolds around their musical performance. So what songs could J.Lo and Shakira sing for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez hits include stadium anthem, No. 1 songs

J.Lo and Shakira will most likely perform a medley of songs, drawing from their catalog of music over the years. Jennifer Lopez has a clear-cut song made for rocking a sports stadium with “Let’s Get Loud.”

In her YouTube video below, a live performance of the song is on full display.

That could be her closing song for the halftime show, as it would get the viewers amped for the second half. However, J.Lo has plenty of other songs including “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Jenny From the Block,” and “I’m Real.”

She’s scored No. 1 hits during her career with her debut song “If You Had My Love in 1999,” and 2001 track’s “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny (Murder Remix).”

The latter of these tracks feature Ja Rule and Cadillac Tah. Her other No. 1 song, “All I Have” features LL Cool J. It’ll be interesting to see if J.Lo brings the hip-hop stars on stage for her performance.

J. Lo and Shakira both have songs featuring Lil Wayne and Pitbull, so it’s possible either of them could appear if the artists decide to incorporate them.

J.Lo’s “On the Floor” hit No. 3 on the charts in 2011, giving a strong possibility it makes it onto her setlist.

What songs will Shakira perform at Super Bowl?

Shakira debuted on the scene with her 1991 album “Magia,” and has since released 10 more albums. Her most recent was 2017’s “El Dorado.” 2001’s “Laundry Service” was her first and only No. 1 album in the United States, but she’s sold millions upon millions of albums worldwide and scored several No. 1 songs.

The one song that everyone is talking about in halftime show reactions seems to be “Hips Don’t Lie” which reached No. 1 around the globe in 2006. It also features hip-hop star Wyclef Jean, who could very well show up for the performance.

Shakira had a No. 1 song before her hip-shaking hit. Her first came with “Whenever, Wherever,” known as “Suerte” in Spanish. It’s sure to be included in her medley of songs. “Underneath Your Clothes,” her other No. 1 in the United States could also appear as part of the show briefly.

Just like J.Lo’s “Let’s Get Loud,” Shakira brought out a sports theme in 2010 with “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The song which also features Freshlyground was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Shakira performing it for the event.

They’ll have plenty of impressive performers to follow in the footsteps of and draw inspiration from. Previous Super Bowl halftime shows were performed courtesy of U2, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Diana Ross.

The Super Bowl halftime show takes place on February 2, 2020, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.