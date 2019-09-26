Super Bowl Halftime 2020 performers are JLo and Shakira, Twitter reacts to announcement

When the Super Bowl Halftime 2020 show arrives in early February, viewers will be treated to the sights and sounds of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Latin/pop music sensations were revealed on Thursday as the latest performers for the annual event, joining previous acts including Beyonce, Diana Ross, Prince, Janet Jackson, and the Rolling Stones.

Both singers announced the news online, and other social media users gave their thoughts on the latest news.

JLo, Shakira announce Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez, fresh off a possible award-nominated performance in Hustlers, dropped the news of the halftime show on Thursday. On her Instagram, JLo posted a shot of Shakira with half her face cropped out of the picture.

Sure enough, Shakira posted a similar image on her Instagram, only it was of Lopez. After that post, both singers posted an image (below) to confirm the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show news.

Lopez captioned the photo with “Going to set the world on (fire emojis)” and tagged Shakira along with Pepsi, the halftime show sponsor.

Shakira captioned her Instagram post of the photo with, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”

Lopez also released a statement about being named as one of the Super Bowl halftime 2020 performers, which Adam Schefter tweeted.

Statement from Jennifer Lopez on being the halftime entertainment of Super Bowl LIV: pic.twitter.com/pPTRWcvUny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2019

Twitter reacts to JLo, Shakira halftime show news

While there are plenty of fans who are ecstatic to see the two talented performers headline the show, others seem less interested. As with other big news, Twitter users reacted with various comments once the news arrived.

Many people out there can’t wait for the show to take place. One of the positive reactions among many came from current Dancing With the Stars competitor Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony fame.

MY TWO QUEENS ARE PERFORMING AT THE SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭 I’m so so proud. Latina power baby! What a time to be alive 🙏🏽 — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) September 26, 2019

Ok so the @JLo promoting the #NFL finally makes sense now that her and Shakira have officially been announced as Super Bowl halftime show. These ladies are going to revitalize the halftime show that’s lacked the past few years!!! — Katia Dragotis (@Katia_Demetra) September 26, 2019

When you find out not only JLo will be in the Super Bowl Halftime Performance, but Shakira toooo 😱☠️🤤 let’s gooooo. pic.twitter.com/Zwff8vmERF — βθβθ. (@BoBo___h) September 26, 2019

JLO and Shakira for Super Bowl halftime. Might be the best one yet. I’m here for it! — AY☀️ (@AnissaYbarra) September 26, 2019

Of course, there were those who were less thrilled by the news. That included an apparent Grey Bay Packers fan living in the state of Vikings.

Just when you think the #NFL couldn’t make any more bad decisions. They hire JLo as the Super Bowl Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/EGBFcnCvCq — The Minnesota Cheesehead (@MrCarterAllan) September 26, 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for the Super Bowl Halftime show??? Come on now #NFL this is garbage. pic.twitter.com/YFWqFnS2MK — Brady 🎃🏒🥅🚨 (@theOneBrady8) September 26, 2019

I honestly don’t understand why people would even consider Jennifer Lopez for the super bowl halftime show … her music is so trash 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DhomWrlPeG — Marley Quinn 🃏 (@ninetieskiddd) September 20, 2019

Hard rock/metal singer Dee Snider of Twister Sister even tweeted his reaction to the news. Snider doesn’t seem in favor of the pop acts over some of today’s other musicians.

Just another halftime show I will not watch. No big deal to me. — David schuster (@Davidschuster17) September 26, 2019

That said, it’s been a highly mixed reaction so far to the news of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing. They’ve got quite the catalog of hits over their careers including JLo’s “Jenny From the Block,” “Let’s Get Loud,” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” as well Shakira’s classics “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “She Wolf.”

They could also bring a few other guests out based on their catalogs. JLo has songs featuring artists such as Pitbull, Flo Rida, Igga Azalea, Fat Joe, LL Cool J, and Nas, among others.

Shakira’s included Wyclef Jean, Beyonce, Carlos Santana, and Rihanna, among others on her songs. Both singers have a song featuring rapper Lil Wayne, who recently was touring with Blink 182.

The Super Bowl arrives on February 2, 2020, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.