Drake Care Package: Tracklist, streaming, and download details

In a surprise announcement, Champagne Papi himself, Drake, revealed a new album is coming for listeners to enjoy on Friday, August 2.

It’s not necessarily “new” but will feature a bunch of previously unreleased tracks from Canada’s own. Here are full tracklist details along with how to download and stream Drake’s Care Package album as soon as it drops.

Drake Care Package official tracklist

The big reveal came via Drake’s Instagram account on Thursday. What better way to announce an album release than by telling your 59 million followers online?

The Toronto native posted a shot of the album cover art, with the full tracklist available by scrolling to the right on the image.

Dreams Money Can Buy The Motion How Bout Now Trust Issues Days in the Easy Draft Day 4PM in Calabasas 5AM in Toronto I Get Lonely My Side Jodeci Freestyle (feat. J. Cole) Club Paradise Free Spirit (feat. Rick Ross) Heat of the Moment Girls Love Beyonce (feat. James Fauntleroy) Paris Motion Music Can I

As seen from the Care Package tracklist above, it’s not too feature-heavy. However, it boasts hip-hop stars J. Cole and Rick Ross.

Rozay and Drizzy have teamed up quite a bit lately. The duo appeared together on Drake’s new song “Money in the Grave” several weeks ago and the new Ross song “Gold Roses” which just recently hit music platforms.

While these are previously unreleased songs, it shows that Drake is trying to keep fans satisfied until he officially releases something new. One has to think that could be on the way, but for now, listeners can enjoy the latest.

How to stream, download Drake’s Care Package

Just like with the new Chance the Rapper album that dropped last Friday, the expectation is that Drake’s new album will be on major platforms. Once the clock strikes midnight, it’s likely to appear for streaming on popular platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

Use the links below to check for the latest Drake albums and songs available at the streaming platforms.

Drake music at Spotify

Drake at Apple Music

Drake at Tidal

As far as downloading Care Package, that may come through the Apple iTunes Music Store, but it’s unknown if it will be right away. Amazon Music is also likely to have the new Drake Care Package album as part of their digital library.

It remains to be seen if the album goes onto these digital music sellers right away, or comes a bit later on.