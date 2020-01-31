Desires: Listen to Drake and Future’s new track

Drake and Future delighted their fans today by teaming up to release a new track, titled Desires. The song is their second collaboration this year. It comes a few weeks after they teamed up to release the single, Life Is Good.

Desires debuted on SoundCloud this morning. Drake took to Instagram to announce the new track by posting a link to the song file named DESIRES LEAK 2020 SUPER FUTURE DRAKE on his SoundCloud account, October’s Very Own.

The word “leak” in the file name is probably a reference to the fact that the song leaked in early January under the title “I Know.” The song leaked on multiple streaming platforms but was promptly removed.

The leak came after Future took to Instagram Live in August to tease a snippet of the song. Another snippet was leaked online in December.

You can listen to Desires below

Speculation that Drake and Future were working together on a track started weeks ago after both artists shared a photo from the recording studio on their Instagram accounts.

The photo shows a laptop screen with the words “Life Is Good” and “Future + Drake.”

Fans are looking forward to Drake+Future What A Time To Be Alive 2

The recent ongoing collaboration between the two artists sparked speculation that they are planning a sequel to their 2015 blockbuster joint mixtape What A Time To Be Alive.

The collaborative mixtape by the two friends, Drake and Future, was released by Young Money Entertainment, Republic Records, and Epic Records in September 2015.

It included hit tracks such as Digital Dash, Big Rings, Diamond Dancing, 30 for 30 Freestyle, Jersey, and I’m the Plug.

The mixtape, released on iTunes Store and Apple Music, debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. It sold more than half a million copies in the U.S. and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

The latest release also comes as Lil Wayne releases his much-anticipated album Funeral. The 12-track album, released by Young Money Entertainment, Republic and Universal, includes songs, such as Mahogany, Stop Playing With Me, I Do It, Bing James, and Know You Know.

It features top artists such as Lil Baby, Big Sean, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz, and the-Dream.

It comes after Lil Wayne toured last summer with Blink-182. It also comes after he released his album Tha Carter V in 2018, featuring Post Malone, Swizz Beatz, Gucci Mane, and Kendrick Lamar.