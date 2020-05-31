Cindy Blackman Santana recreates Imagine, Yoko Ono responds

Carols Blackman Santana teamed up with her husband, guitar maestro Carlos Santana, to re-imagine the classic John Lennon song Imagine.

After the two released a video of the song, Yoko Ono released a statement in response to the new version of Lennon’s song.

Yoko One talks Santana’s Imagine

Yoko Ono loved Cindy Blackman Santana’s version of Imagine.

In a statement released (via Rolling Stone), Ono said that it is essential for people to come together at this moment, pointing out that the cover of Imagine is raising money to feed people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am excited that Cindy Blackman Santana and Carlos Santana’s beautiful rendition of ‘Imagine’ is helping to kick off this important campaign and bring my late husband John Lennon’s vision of a peaceful world, free from hunger, to this critical cause.”

Check out the new version of Imagine below:

Carols Blackman Santana and Carlos Santana’s version of Imagine is just the first of several songs released by artists to raise money for the Rapid Response Fund by WhyHunger.

The Santana’s are quarantining at their home in Hawaii since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple talked about the cover and admitted that they never spoke to Yoko Ono about doing it, which makes her positive response a bonus.

“We didn’t talk to her about it, but we did get the thumbs up of approval when she heard it,” Cindy said. She said she loved it, so we’re really honored.”

Carlos Santana said that the sone has always invited people to use their imagination like a muscle. He pointed out that John Lennon and George Harrison are the two members of The Beatles that were warriors reincarnated, and their music was indicative of that.

“John Lennon was a warrior reincarnated with war paint on his face, but he wanted to create peace,” Santana said. “John Lennon is the warrior, and George Harrison was a spiritual peace warrior, and I admire both qualities immensely.”

What songs are part of Rapid Response Fund?

Outside of Santana’s Imagine cover, there will be several other major artists taking part in this charity event.

Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine will offer up “Save the Hammer for the Man.” The original was from Morello’s band The Nightwatchman and featured Ben Harper.

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and the Hellraisers’ “I Was Born” and the song “Take the ‘A’ Train by Silkroad Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma is also on tap for the project.

Other artists scheduled to take part are Steve Miller and Wilco.