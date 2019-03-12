Cardi B is coming to El Paso! Tour date added for El Paso County Coliseum, get ready to get your tickets

Cardi B is the hottest act in hip hop right now and she just added a date in El Paso, Texas. The Grammy Award winner is headed to the El Paso County Coliseum in May, much to the delight of her fans in the South Texas area.

The announcement was made by the El Paso County Coliseum on Monday. Cardi B will be in town on May 21. So far, the added tour date has not been added to her website and tickets are not available yet.

For those wanting to see Cardi B perform in El Paso, get ready! It was revealed on Twitter that ticket sales open up on Friday.

EL PASO!! EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that my dad and his team will be bringing Cardi B to El Paso, May 21st! 🥳🥳🥳 TICKETS will be out this Friday and I will keep you posted on the time! RETWEET AND SHARE!

WHOS READY FOR CARDI B?! pic.twitter.com/265mTWrVDB — Audrey Alexa (@audreyawest) March 12, 2019

So far, news of Cardi B’s stop in El Paso has fans really excited with some even willing to travel to see her.

Cardi B coming to El Paso I might cry ❤️😭😩 — carinah🖤 (@careenuh18_) March 12, 2019

Every time I see a CARDI B flyer of her coming to El Paso I freak out!!!!! — Bernice 👽 (@bernice2xx) March 12, 2019

If @iamcardib is in El Paso ! Than Road trip!!!!!!!!! — Veronica (@VeritoYvonne) March 12, 2019

Others are hoping the news about Cardi B coming to El Paso is true.

@iamcardib I heard you were coming to my hometown 😩 please tell me it’s true .. El Paso Tx ??🖤 — Lizeth Perez (@lizethp0906) March 12, 2019

If Cardi B really goes to El Paso, who’s going with me?!🤪 — Sophia (@_SophiaRenee_) March 12, 2019

Are you really going to be in El Paso may 21? 😁 @iamcardib — OOOUUU (@OhULikeDatHuh) March 12, 2019

News of Cardi B’s newest concert date comes on the heels of news that she will be cruising with DJ Khaled and Post Malone on the Days of Summer Cruise in June.

With all these dates popping up to see Cardi b in concert, should we call this the summer of Cardi?