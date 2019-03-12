Home / Music

Cardi B is coming to El Paso! Tour date added for El Paso County Coliseum, get ready to get your tickets

Cardi B. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center.
Cardi B has added a date for El Paso to her tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Cardi B is the hottest act in hip hop right now and she just added a date in El Paso, Texas. The Grammy Award winner is headed to the El Paso County Coliseum in May, much to the delight of her fans in the South Texas area.

The announcement was made by the El Paso County Coliseum on Monday. Cardi B will be in town on May 21. So far, the added tour date has not been added to her website and tickets are not available yet.

For those wanting to see Cardi B perform in El Paso, get ready! It was revealed on Twitter that ticket sales open up on Friday.

So far, news of Cardi B’s stop in El Paso has fans really excited with some even willing to travel to see her.

Others are hoping the news about Cardi B coming to El Paso is true.

News of Cardi B’s newest concert date comes on the heels of news that she will be cruising with DJ Khaled and Post Malone on the Days of Summer Cruise in June.

With all these dates popping up to see Cardi b in concert, should we call this the summer of Cardi?

