Atlanta rapper Scarfo Da Plug reportedly killed in Los Angeles

Rising rap artist Scarfo Da Plug was reportedly killed in Los Angeles, California, according to several reports.

The 23-year-old rapper was originally from New Orleans but was based in Atlanta. The up-and-coming rapper was best known for his 2019 project Trap-Nola and its follow-up album Trap Jesus.

Scarfo worked his way up the rap game, collaborating with a stable of rising Atlanta rappers such as Hoodrich Pablo Juan and DrugRixh Peso. Scarfo garnered critical praise for his unique style of rapping and his storytelling ability.

In 2017, Scarfo’s music career was put on hold after he was sentenced to two years in prison. He was sent to a half-way house in 2019 and resumed his promising rap career shortly after completing his sentence. The rapper made headlines after he was robbed in Los Angeles, California in 2020.

There have been little or no details released by local law enforcement surrounding the circumstances of Scarfo’s death. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Oakland, California rapper 24hrs paid tribute to Scarfo on Instagram and confirmed that the rapper was killed. “I’m really hurt bro, you just had a baby man, you was trying really to make it in this shit .. for you and yours … another black man murdered who was just trying to make it out.”

Rapper T-Hood also posted a tribute to Scarfo, stating that he spoke with the rapper a few hours before he was reportedly killed.

“What breaks my heart is I can’t call you in the middle of the night and pull up and smoke and talk about getting rich moves all night.. ni**a call me every day and scream PLUGGGGGG on the phone and now my ni**a gone…

“I talk to shawty for hours before he passed I’m still not even believing this all the way we talk about what we want for our kids all the time and this happens.. all brah wanted to do was get rich and rap… THIS SHIT HURT ME TO WRITE. I never knew I would lose my dawg like this. I love you.”

Other tributes poured in for the rapper following the tragic news of his death. Asian Da Brat, Big Flock and dj Trapaholics were among those in the hip-hop community that acknowledged his death.

Several shootings involving musicians have occurred in Los Angeles. In 2020, 20-year-old rap superstar Pop Smoke was killed in an apparent robbery and Los Angeles legend Nipsey Hussle was shot to death in front of his store in 2019.