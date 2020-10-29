Hoodrich Pablo Juan arrested on RICO charges, Lil Marlo rumor sweeps social media

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been arrested after an extensive year-long investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into gang, drug and gun-related crimes.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Sterling Leroy Pennix, has been in police custody since October 20th and is accused of breaking Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) laws.

He is among 46 alleged co-conspirators who stand accused of a variety of charges, and has been denied bail.

The rapper, who signed to Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 and is best known for his viral record We Don’t Luv Em, is accused of being a member of the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods. The GBI Gang Task Force has reportedly arrested 25 members of the said gang while 21 remain at large.

Hoodrich Pablo’s gang is indicted on murder charges

According to the Upson County District Attorney’s Office via FOX 24, the indictments of the gang include but are not limited to: four counts of felony murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking heroin, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, 24 counts of aggravated assault, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of battery and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Lil Marlo rumor

Since Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s arrest, rumors have been circulating on social media that he has been linked to the murder of rapper Lil Marlo.

However, there is currently no evidence linking him to the shooting, with the rumors starting via an Instagram post quoting unnamed sources.

Clickbait videos on YouTube also claim Pennix threatened Lil Marlo; however, these claims are false.

Rudolph “Lil Marlo” Johnson was shot dead in July in what was reported as a targeted assassination.

He was signed to Atlanta-based label Quality Control Music and he was close friends with rapper Lil Baby, who described his late friend as a “gangster” in an Instagram tribute.

Hoodrich Pablo Juan collaborated on a song with Lil Marlo and on another with Lil Baby in 2018.

Hoodrich Pablo was born in Newark, New Jersey but moved to Atlanta, Georgia at a young age. His father was a Muslim minister in Atlanta and described being an outcast due to his Muslim upbringing.