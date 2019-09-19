Wrinkles the Clown’s phone number: What happens when you call it?

The story of a man named Wrinkles the Clown will be featured in an upcoming documentary film thanks to an ambitious film studio. It will tell the true story of a retired older man who began dressing up as a clown.

Parents and others were able to call the real-life Wrinkles the Clown’s phone number for various activities. So who is he and is that phone number for real?

Who is Wrinkles the Clown?

He’s a man based out of Florida. Wrinkles the Clown wears a creepy clown face mask and full clown costume for his gig. He might carry around an assortment of balloons with him, including a red one sometimes. However, don’t confuse him as some sort of IT/Pennywise wannabe or Killer Klownz from Outerspace fan.

He’s actually a clown for hire and went viral in 2014 based on his gig in Florida. There’s now a Wrinkles the Clown documentary film arriving in early October to tell more of his story. See the documentary’s trailer for what to expect.

In a 2015 video, a news team did a story and spoke with the anonymous individual. The man who has taken on that role of Wrinkles the Clown said his main goal is “just have a good time and make a little extra money on the side.”

Parents of kids who want to scare them silly or friends who want to pull a fun scare prank on their friends call up the Wrinkles the Clown phone number. From there, they put in their request. Wrinkles ultimately does his gig, for a fee. There’s no harm necessarily, other than good oldfashioned scare tactics, or seeing a creepy clown at a party.

What happens with Wrinkles the Clown’s phone number when you call now?

Per a recent Tampa Bay Times report, the Wrinkles the Clown phone number is (407) 734-0254. It’s a real number and actually still works. The Times mentioned that calling the number gave them a voicemail. They also indicated that they received no reply to the voicemails they left.

Our own call to Wrinkles resulted in his quick voicemail in which he identifies himself as Wrinkles the Clown, indicates he’s not there, and asks callers to leave a message after the beep. There’s also a creepy laugh to close out his voicemail.

A video went viral several years ago in which two guys called up the number and left a prank voicemail for Wrinkles. Check out the audio for the away message for Wrinkles’ phone, or call it up.

People who place the call to Wrinkles’ number seem like they can still get in touch with the popular clown-for-hire today. However, those people living outside of the Florida area probably won’t get very far in terms of hiring him for out-of-state scares. Still, feel free to call him up and leave him a funny or good luck message about the gig or the documentary.

The new Wrinkles the Clown movie will be available in theaters and on-demand as of October 4. See more details at the official website.