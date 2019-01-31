Will you be able to watch Leaving Neverland documentary online?

Leaving Neverland, which focuses on alleged abuse by Michael Jackson, is set to come to HBO later this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Leaving Neverland premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week, and since the premiere people around the country have been Googling frantically trying to find out where they can watch it.

We previously told how Leaving Neverland is set to come out in March of this year on HBO. But, what about online streaming services?

If you are located in the United States, to start with you will most likely only be able to watch Leaving Neverland on the HBO platform. Some of HBO’s other documentaries include Beware of Slenderman, Boy Interrupted, The Case Against 8, and The Cheshire Murders — all of which are available on HBO’s website for viewing.

It would only make sense given the network’s pattern with documentaries that the movie will eventually be placed on HBO’s website.

But you may have other options too. For example, Beware of Slenderman is currently available on iTunes, which means you don’t need to have an HBO subscription to watch some of the network’s movies.

Right now, we simply don’t know when the movie will be uploaded to other streaming services or where you will be able to purchase or rent the 4-hour long documentary. Only time will tell.

The movie has caused quite a stir. Leaving Neverland explores two separate stories told by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both of them tell their stories of alleged abuse by the now deceased Michael Jackson. Not only was there police presence at the premiere, but hardcore fans also protested the screening.

Jermaine Jackson spoke out this morning, asking people to let his brother rest in peace. On Good Morning Britain, he pleaded with people to leave the family alone, and called the reported victims “admitted liars.”

Leaving Neverland is set to be released in March 2019, which indicates that you will be able to watch the movie online later this year.

