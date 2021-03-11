Who is Yes Day’s Edgar Ramirez?

Edgar Ramirez plays Carlos Torres in Yes Day. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s latest family-comedy Yes Day arrives on Netflix on March 12. The movie follows the Torres family as they embark on a “Yes Day” with their three children. This means the parents are not allowed to say “no” to their adventurous children for a whole 24 hours.

The Torres family finds themselves on an amusing journey that ends up bringing them “closer to each other than ever before.” Headlining Yes Day as parents Alison and Carlos is Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30, Alias) and Edgar Ramirez.

Who is Edgar Ramirez?

Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez has starred in movies The Girl on the Train, Gold and Bright. He has been acting since the nineties when he was cast in a few Venezuelan soap operas and movies.

From there, he was in the 2007 action movie The Bourne Ultimatum where Ramirez played the character Paz. Other projects include Zero Dark Thirty, Point Break and playing the titular character in the biographical drama Carlos.

Recently, the actor played Gianni Versace in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story and as Detective Joe Mendoza in The Undoing. His American Crime Story role landed him nominations from the Golden Globes and the Primetime Emmys.

What has he been saying?

Ramirez is active on his Instagram account where he describes himself as an “actor” and has a highlight dedicated to Gianni Versace, from when he played the character.

In anticipation for the premiere of Yes Day, the actor shared a snowy video of him in front of the movie’s press backdrop.

He has shared many posts about his role in the comedy. When the Yes Day trailer dropped, he wrote, “I knew immediately that it would be a beautiful and unforgettable experience; the kind of endearing and colorful adventure I had craved for years and a way to celebrate through my work, the immense love I feel for my family.”

He added, “As the greatest lesson that I learned by being part of the beautiful Torres Family […] is that the most valuable gift we can give to the people we love the most is time, yes time.”

Although Yes Day is a fun and casual comedy, one that’s perfect to watch over the weekend, it leaves a very genuine mark on its audience. And as expressed by Ramirez— it leaves one on its actors, too.

Yes Day premieres on Netflix on March 12.