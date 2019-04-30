The official trailer for the Sonic The Hedgehog movie, based on SEGA’s popular video game franchise of the same name, has just been released — but who is the voice behind the famously speedy character?

That honor goes to Ben Schwartz, who stars in the movie alongside Jim Carrey as the brilliant but crazy scientist Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik who wants to take over the world.

The cast also stars James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, the new sheriff of Green Hills, who teams up with Sonic — an anthropomorphic hedgehog who is able to run at supersonic speed — to fight Dr. Robotnik.

Who is Ben Schwartz?

Schwartz, born in 1981, is a comedian, actor, voice actor, and writer, best known for his role in the sitcom Parks and Recreation as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein.

Jean-Ralphio was Tom Haverford’s (Aziz Ansari) annoying friend who fancied himself to be a player and pickup artist. He started an entertainment company with Tom which failed almost immediately.

Schwartz is also known for his role as the brash Clyde Oberholt in Showtime’s comedy series House of Lies (2012-2016), and also voices Dewey Duck in DuckTales (2017-2019).

Schwartz worked as freelance writer for Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and the Late Show with David Letterman.

He performed in Bob Odenkirk’s The Line Up: A Sketch Showcase in Just for Laughs Festival which took place in Montreal, Canada in 2007.

His film credits include minor roles in Everybody’s Fine (2009) and The Other Guys (2010). He played Nathan Meyerwitz in Peep World (2010), Rabbi Charles “Boner” Grodner in This is Where I Leave You (2014), and Albert in The Walk (2015).

Schwartz also co-authored the book Grandma’s Dead: Breaking Bad News with Baby Animals with Amanda McCall. The book, published in 2008 by Harper Collins, shows readers how to “avoid the messy confrontations that accompany delivering bad news personally” by letting “one of these cute baby animal postcards deliver the devastating message for you.”

Sonic the Hedgehog production details

Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Patrick Casey, Oren Uziel and Josh Miller.

The production companies behind the movie, which blends CGI with live-action, are Sega, Blur Studio, Original Film, Marza Animation Planet, and DJ2 Entertainment, in association with Paramount Animation.

Sonic the Hedgehog premieres in theaters on November 8, 2019.