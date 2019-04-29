Sonic the Hedgehog: Fans get first look at Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman

Fans are getting a first look at Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik months after the controversial first peek at the live-action Sonic Hedgehog. The opportunity of a first glimpse of the live-action Sonic Hedgehog’s Dr. Eggman, played by the comedian Jim Carrey, comes through a leak just ahead of the expected release of the movie’s first trailer.

We see Jim Carrey playing the role of Sonic the Hedgehog’s archenemy in the image (see below) posted to the SEGAbits Twitter account on Monday.

Rumor: First look at Robotnik in the #SonicMovie, trailer releases tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IMf4pjQX6U — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

The image shows Carrey costumed in what looks like the cartoon character’s trademark red Jacket with a pair of goggles over his forehead. He is also sporting a mustache over the slight hint of an evil smirk and appears to be sitting in the cockpit of a flying machine.

We don’t get to see his middle to confirm that unique physical attribute of Dr. Robotnik that earned him the nickname “Dr. Eggman” among Japanese fans.

Here is Jim’s haircut he posted on Instagram, citing it was for the role of Robotnik. This cut matches the rumored trailer image. pic.twitter.com/LmFDZFsvT7 — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

However, the interpretation of the cartoon character in the image looks simple and naturalistic, some fans questioned its authenticity, saying it could be fake. But multiple sources, including Polygon, claim to have confirmed that the image is authentic and that it actually shows Dr. Robotnik as he will appear in some scenes of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Polygon also explained that the character’s appearance will change in the course of the movie.

Así se verá Jim Carrey como el Doctor Eggman en la película de Sonic https://t.co/e372UMjxpk pic.twitter.com/wxtIClQINr — Mouse (@mouse_cl) April 29, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog will premiere in theaters on November 8, 2019.