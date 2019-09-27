Many things can be said about the current world we live in today. A lot of fears and anxieties about politics and government hit our eyeballs almost constantly. Various countries and democracies have become divided. But in a modern world full of negativity and division, there’s at least one thing to bring us optimism.

And that is the magnificent assembling of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino with director Martin Scorsese for The Irishman.

The anticipation for this is huge because all three of these actors have not worked together in quite some time. Al Pacino specifically has never gone in front of the camera for Scorsese until The Irishman — which is insane to believe.

And Joe Pesci has only made three feature-length films since 1998 and has remained mostly under-the-radar between projects.

And because of this, Netflix viewers are highly anticipating the release for this monumental film. When will The Irishman hit Netflix? Here is when Netflix viewers can expect to stream it.

What is The Irishman about?

The film is based around a true story from a 2004 book called I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. The phrase, “I heard you paint houses” was code for placing a hit on someone and the hitman the story is based around is Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran.

In the book, it’s suggested Sheeran murdered Teamsters Leader Jimmy Hoffa — who also made the claim of killing Hoffa himself. The story lays out the confession by Sheeran, describing how he murdered Hoffa as well as the residence of where the murder occurred.

In the film adaptation, Robert De Niro plays the mobster affiliate and hitman Sheeran who becomes an ally to Hoffa before things go south. Al Pacino plays the famous Jimmy Hoffa, whose body to this day has never been found since his disappearance.

When will the Irishman be on Netflix?

According to the streaming service, The Irishman will drop on the Netflix platform on November 27. However, those who are lucky will be able to see it in theaters on November 1.

While this may seem far away, given the extraordinary talent in front and behind the camera, it should be worth the wait. And one can easily expect the release date will make it an award contender for next year.

That said, other Martin Scorsese classics like Taxi Driver, Gangs of New York, and Mean Streets are available for streaming on Netflix right now to tie viewers over.