When will the Barbie movie be available to stream at home?

Barbie has been a blockbuster hit this summer, hitting the $1 billion box office mark over the weekend.

Now, fans of the Mattel movie are itching to watch it at home, and they will, but they’ll have to wait a bit.

With Barbie still dominating the box office, it seems Warner Bros. would want to keep it on the big screen for as long as possible.

The doll-themed movie is smashing box office records, including the biggest opening weekend for a woman-directed film.

Many franchise fans are happily heading to theaters decked out in pink as they party like Barbie and enjoy watching among other fans of the hit.

But there’s already a plan for the Margot Robbie-led movie to come to Max, formerly HBO Max, where viewers can stream the new film as many times as their hearts desire.

Barbie is coming to Max, formerly HBO Max, in the coming months.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has already clarified that Barbie fans can expect the blockbuster to stream this fall.

“We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out … go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever (in the business),” he said, according to Deadline. “When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall.”

Deadline also noted that Barbie will be available for viewing on airplanes in September, so it will likely hit Max at some point after that.

As for premium video on demand (PVOD), Barbie will be available for premium home streaming before the Max release. Amazon is already taking pre-orders for the film though no date has been set for its PVOD release. It is assumed that it will be in September along with the airlines, but no official date has been set.

Will there be Barbie 2?

With the monumental success of Barbie in theaters, it seems that a sequel would be a no-brainer. Unfortunately, the timing of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s hit couldn’t be worse in terms of planning Barbie 2.

With the ongoing writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Hollywood writers and actors are not working, which means they aren’t taking meetings, and any hope for a Barbie sequel will have to be put on pause.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Robbie has previously spoken about a possible sequel, saying that a follow-up film could go in many different directions following the first Barbie live-action film’s success.

So far, it is not in the works, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility once the strikes are over, and that could be a long time coming.

Barbie is available to watch in theaters now.