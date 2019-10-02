What is the song in the Birds of Prey trailer?

Viewers got their first look at Harley Quinn’s post-Suicide Squad romp with the Birds of Prey trailer reveal. It features the popular DC Comics anti-hero declaring she’s broken up with Mr. J and is on her own now, except for teaming up with some new ladies.

That’s where the Birds of Prey come in as the trailer shows the crew uniting for a particular reason. It’s also backed by a track that has people wondering what the song is that’s playing in the Birds of Prey trailer?

First Birds of Prey trailer arrives

Margot Robbie reprises her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad in the upcoming Birds of Prey film. It will also feature a few of the Birds of Prey members working with her to help out a young girl being threatened by the villainous Black Mask. Here’s a look at Robbie as Quinn along with other stars including Rosey Perez, Elizabeth Mary-Winstead, and Ewan McGregor.

What song backs the Birds of Prey trailer?

Cue up the French classic Hymne a L’amour by Edith Piaf as the slow, enchanting, and passionate music that backs Harley and the Birds of Prey. The title of the song translates to “Hymn to Love” in English.

The song was originally performed by Piaf in September 1949 in New York City at the Cabaret Versailles. Piaf penned the track as an ode to her lover Marcel Cerdan, a boxer. He tragically lost his life in a plane crash when trying to come see her a month later. Piaf went on to record the song in 1950 and now it provides a great piece of music for movie trailers, reminiscing over one’s love, or other occasions.

By the way, an adaptation of Piaf’s song in English appears on Cyndi Lauper’s album At Last. Lauper’s album includes other adaptations of classic songs including Walk on By, At Last, Stay, and Unchained Melody.

Piaf wrote plenty of songs about love, many times providing insight into her own love life. She was widely known as one of France’s biggest national stars as a singer, cabaret performer, and even a film actress. The Hymne a L’amour singer died at the young age of 47 due to liver cancer after years of alcohol abuse and medication used for arthritis and insomnia.

It’s unknown if Piaf’s French love song will provide music during the film itself, but it helps build to the action in the Birds of Prey trailer quite nicely.

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.