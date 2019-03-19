Toy Story 4: Keanu Reeve’s character is Duke Caboom

19th March 2019 2:07 PM ET

The first full-length trailer for Toy Story 4 was released this morning and it introduced the emotional story that will be told in this fourth feature-length movie following the toys, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends.

But in the trailer, which was shared on Disney’s Pixar’s YouTube channel today, another character is introduced.

The clip is brief, but this is the first time that Keanu Reeves’ role of Duke Caboom is seen. Caboom is actually a vintage 1970s-era inspired toy. And there’s a Canadian connection, as he’s known as Canada’s greatest stuntman. Keanu himself grew up in Canada.

According to the Toronto Sun, Duke Caboom displays confidence in his commercials, where he’s seen doing stunts. But he can’t actually do them in real life, so when he meets Buzz and Woody in an antique store, he appears to lack confidence and struggles with identity issues.

Jonas Rivera, a producer of Toy Story 4, revealed that Keanu simply became Duke Caboom the first time he met him.

“The first time [director] Josh [Cooley] and I talked with Keanu about the role, Keanu became Duke Caboom. Keanu was asking great questions that dug deep to find the soul of the character. At one point he stood up on the table in the middle of Pixar’s atrium and struck poses while proclaiming victory. It was so funny. It’s all in the movie and it’s all Keanu,” Jonas explains about how Keanu signed on to the project.

The trailer starts with Woody presenting a new toy called Forky, a toy that was personally made by Bonnie using a spork. Woody and the other toys make it their personal mission to ensure nothing happens to Forky. But Forky isn’t the ideal toy, as he clearly doesn’t see himself as a beloved toy.

Fans appear excited that Keanu is lending his Canadian background to the project.

At the present time, it’s uncertain what role Duke Caboom will play in the story other than a character that Buzz and Woody meet along their journey to get Forky back to Bonnie.

Toy Story 4 is set to be released on June 21, 2019.