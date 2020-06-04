Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible 7 to resume filming in pandemic-proof ‘village’

In order to finish the latest installment in the popular Tom Cruise spy movie series, Mission Impossible 7 is filming in a specially-built pandemic-proof environment in England.

The move comes in response to the film previously having to stop their operations amid the coronavirus pandemic and a lockdown in Italy.

Thanks to the use of an old airbase, filming will be able to go forth in a “village” constructed for the movie’s cast and crew to work and live in.

Mission Impossible 7 filming at Royal Air Force site

Tom Cruise stars as the hero in the Mission Impossible films and now as a producer, he has found a way to save the day for the seventh movie in the franchise.

After it appeared filming might be halted even farther due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cruise and fellow movie producers came up with a place to resume filming.

Oxfordshire’s Royal Air Force (RAF) site in England will provide the necessary grounds for the heads of Mission Impossible 7 to have a special village constructed for filming.

Reportedly, this site will consist of movie sets and a “village of high-end trailers” to allow cast members to live in a “pandemic-proof bubble” as they film scenes.

Mission Impossible 7 to resume filming in September starting with the outdoor scenes. pic.twitter.com/vYEkN0vrse — Acing Entertainment #AssassinsCreedValhalla (@U_S_Ace) June 3, 2020

“The film has already been heavily delayed and there’s no sign of things going totally back to normal any time soon, so this is a way to try to get things up and moving again quickly and safely,” an insider told UK’s The Sun.

The movie was one of the first to have its operations halted as the coronavirus pandemic began to affect many countries. While the film was nearing completion, things were shut down at their Venice location due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The movie insider added that it is difficult to find hotel rooms due to many of them being shut down for the foreseeable future. However, this new plan will allow filming to go forth and the actors to live in a place where they can be monitored for COVID-19.

“It will mean some of the world’s biggest stars all living together in a posh campsite while working alongside the rest of the team,” the insider said.

Based on recent comments from Mission Impossible 7 cast member Simon Pegg, the movie should resume filming in September. Pegg said they’d start with outdoor scenes mentioning, “That feels fairly doable, and obviously there will be precautions put in place.”

Mission Impossible 7 continues Ethan Hunt’s adventures

While there’s yet to be a trailer release, MI fans should expect more of the thrilling action, adventure, and dazzling scenery they’ve seen in previous installments.

Tom Cruise will reprise the role of Ethan Hunt, a lead Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent. In the previous movie, Mission Impossible Fallout, Hunt and his associates were attempting to track down missing plutonium while a CIA agent monitors their activities after a mission gone wrong.

The new Mission Impossible 7 brings back Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust.

Mission Impossible 7 is slated for release on November 19, 2021, thanks to the special pandemic-proof village. An eighth film is also expected to arrive in November 2022.