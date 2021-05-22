Thor set photos reveal the New Asgard from Love & Thunder

New Asgard from Avengers: Endgame. Pic credit: Marvel

There were recent rumors that Asgard was getting rebuilt and would return to the stars. That appears to be wrong, at least for now.

New set photos arrived from Thor: Love & Thunder, and it seems the Asgardians are busy building their new home on Earth.

The photos showed the New Asgard from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

New Thor photos shows New Asgard

The new Thor: Love & Thunder set photos shows the construction of New Asgard.

The Daily Mail originally revealed the leaked photos, and Thor: Love and Thunder News on Twitter shared them.

This appears to be Tønsberg, where Thor moved the surviving Asgardians after Avengers: Infinity War. Tønsberg, Norway, was where the Tesseract remained hidden for centuries.

The photos included a building that said “New Asgard” on the side and “Asgard Tours” on the roof. There was also a mock Norse ship by the building.

Another photo showed the houses along with a giant blue screen behind it.

Could New Asgard end up destroyed?

There were previous photos that made it look like the tours are only part of the lure to bring people to see New Asgard. There were also what appears to be stage plays, such as the one Loki put on in Thor: Ragnarok.

Some cast members return from that play (Matt Damon is one) and Melissa McCarthy signed on to play “Hela,” in what is sure to be another play.

There are also some rumors that there will be major deaths, and this might be where Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) attacks for the first time, mistaking the play for real Asgardian gods.

It could be one of many attacks after Russell Crowe let slip he is playing a different god — Zeus from the Greek myths.

Remember, Thor left with the Guardians of the Galaxy after the events of Avengers: Endgame and left Valkyrie as the new King of Asgard.

Jane Foster takes on the role of Lady Thor, as she did in the comics. Seeing Jane Foster’s Lady Thor teaming up with Valkyrie and possibly the returning Sif to protect New Asgard could be an exceptional moment in Thor: Love & Thunder.

If Gorr attacks New Asgard, expect that to be all it takes to bring Thor back to Earth.

For now, there is only speculation and no one will know until Thor: Love & Thunder hits theaters.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on May 6, 2022. For the entire upcoming Marvel movie release dates, click here.