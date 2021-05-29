Sony chief claims ‘a plan’ to link Spider-Man movies to the MCU

Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man. Pic credit: Sony

The MCU and the Sony Spider-Man movies might end up linking after all.

Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group Sanford Panitch reveals that it’s possible No Way Home allows the MCU films to have a connection to the Sony Spider-Man movies.

This would be an intriguing way to finally bring the two Spider-Man cinematic universes together.

The Sony deal

Some may still be confused as to how two rival studios each have claim to the same character and his comic book world.

The short version is that due to complex rights issues going back decades, while Disney/Marvel owns the MCU, Sony can create their own separate Spider-Man movies, which they did with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

Sony had intended for 2014’s ASM 2 to begin their own cinematic Spider-Verse. When that movie disappointed at the box office, Sony joined in an agreement with Marvel to allow Spider-Man to debut in Civil War and then his own movies.

These films use Peter Parker (Tom Holland), supporting characters like Aunt May and villains such as the Vulture and Mysterio. J.K. Simmons also reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

However, Sony still retains rights to scores of other Spider-Man characters. That led to 2018’s hit Venom movie and its upcoming sequel, Let There Be Carnage.

There is also Morbius and the just-announced Kraven the Hunter solo film with Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Thus, the rare case of two studios playing in the same comic book sandbox.

Linking with the MCU?

In an interview with Variety, Sanford Panitch discussed the plans for Sony’s Spider-Man films, which are also rumored to include a possible Spider-Woman project.

“We don’t really think of our 900 characters as the Spidey-verse. We have a Marvel universe,” he stated. “The volume of characters we have — you know, wait until you see this next ‘Venom.’ You don’t miss Spider-Man. It’ll be exciting if they do meet, right?”

The most intriguing part of the interview was Panitch indicating that there was indeed a “plan” to possibly join the Spider-Man MCU films with the Sony ones.

“There actually is a plan,” he revealed. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed, and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

It’s believed that No Way Home will have Peter interacting with a multiverse. Fueling this has been the confirmation Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from the Raimi films with Jamie Fox as Electro from ASM 2.

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have both gone on record multiple times denying any possibility there’s a Spider-Man team-up in this film. Yet Panitch indicates that they are open to working with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen. It’s tough because I think these projects are the kind of things we have to work on in the dark,” They’re not ready until they’re ready. ‘Kraven’ is a great example because we just didn’t rush it. We could have made that three plus years ago. It’s just now the script’s awesome, J.C. was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just kismet, and watching this other movie and realizing that could be the perfect casting.”

He added that he couldn’t give confirmation of a Sinister Six movie, but “It would be really cool, right?”

It would be amazing if the two studios finally linked the Spider-Man universes together and let fans enjoy the Wall-Crawler’s adventures under one brand umbrella. As it stands now, fans can look forward to some exciting Spider-Man material beyond just the MCU.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage premieres in theaters September 24. Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in theaters December 17.