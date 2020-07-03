Simu Liu teases fans as Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings set to restart filming

Actor Simu Liu had a lot of fun yesterday, teasing fans on Twitter about the proposed restart of filming on Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Deadline reported that filming was set to resume on the superhero movie in Australia later this month. Filming had initially begun back in February but came crashing to a halt as the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head across the globe.

The movie’s director Destin Daniel Cretton went into self-isolation at the start of the crisis and was himself tested for the virus, albeit with a negative result.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

However, filming is reportedly set to resume with all the necessary precautions, including a 14-day quarantine for all cast and crew arriving in Australia.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu took to Twitter

Meanwhile, Canadian actor Simu Liu, who will be in the lead role as Shang-Chi, took to Twitter yesterday (July 20) in a post that seemed to confirm the news, albeit somewhat obliquely.

He posted an article discussing the filming restart and wrote: “This time… *stares at camera* … it’s personal.” The tweet had over a thousand retweets and over 14,000 likes at the time of writing.

Most fans reacted to the post with excitement; however, one user asked if the story was “basically going to be a karate kid origin story with a couple of lasers thrown in?”

To which Liu wittily responded with, “It’s like legally blonde and sweet home Alabama with a shade of cruel intentions and a pinch of gone girl.”

Another fan joked by writing, “Damn. Was hoping for a hint of Kim’s Convenience,” in reference to the Canadian sitcom starring Liu.

Liu will, of course, be starring as Shang-Chi, who is a fictional superhero and martial arts expert. The character was raised on a secret compound by his globalist Chinese father, who had him expertly trained in martial arts.

Simu Liu continued to joke about the movie

Another Twitter user asked, “you mean it wasn’t personal before…?” Liu once again showed his talent for comedy by shooting back with, “No it was… but this time…*stares at camera*…it’s REALLY personal.”

If you haven’t checked out Liu’s Twitter feed before now, we suggest you do so, as he has a brilliantly sharp sense of humor.

We hope to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit our screens in May of next year (2021).

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe hitting phase 4 we’ve already had the release of Black Widow, and in the next couple of years, we can expect to see The Eternals, Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and of course, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.