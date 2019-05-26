Rim of the World filming locations: Where was the movie shot?

Rim of the World, a science-fiction adventure/comedy movie released on Netflix on Friday, follows four teenagers with diverse backgrounds who find themselves on a mission to save the world after aliens stage an invasion of Earth.

Directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation) and written by Zack Stentz (Thor, The Flash, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), the film stars Jack Gore as Alex, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Dariush, Miya Cech as ZhenZhen, and Alessio Scalzotto as Gabriel.

If you have seen the movie and wondered where it was filmed, here is everything you need to know.

Where was Rim of the World filmed?

According to Atlas of Wonders, the picturesque setting for the Rim of the World summer camp is the Twin Lakes Campground and the Tamarack Lodge & Resort at the slopes of Mammoth Mountain, near the town of Mammoth Lakes in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, Mono County, California.

The extensive campground is ideal for lakeside camping and offers opportunities for fishing, boating, hiking and other outdoor activities against the backdrop of stunning mountain scenery and waterfalls.

Some of the scenes were also filmed on the shores of Convict Lake about 14 miles from Twin Lakes, according to Atlas of Wonders.

Scenes showing the alien invaders destroying the city, including the apocalyptic San Gabriel Valley skyline scene, were filmed in and around Los Angeles, and 1st Street Bridge, Downtown L.A.

JPL did not allow filming to take place on their campus so the JPL scenes were filmed on a set recreation. JPL’s Space Flight Operations Center was recreated in a Pomona gymnasium, according to LAist.

Other scenes were filmed at the Lanterman Developmental Center and the L.A. Center Studios.