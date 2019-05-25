Alessio Scalzotto: Who plays Gabriel in Rim of the World?

Alessio Scalzotto plays Gabriel in Netflix’s new science-fiction adventure movie Rim of the World, written by Zack Stentz and directed by McG (The Babysitter).

The movie, released on Friday, follows a group of teenagers who find themselves stranded at a summer camp after aliens launch an invasion of Earth. Although the teenagers have very little in common due to their diverse backgrounds they are forced to team up and go on a dangerous mission to save the world from the alien attackers.

Rim of the World has been compared to Attack the Block (2011), Jurassic Park (1993), and The Goonies (1985).

Some reviewers have described the film as a cross between the Duffer Brother’s Stranger Things and Will Smith’s Independence Day.

Although some critics have disparaged the movie as a Stranger Things “rip-off,” writer Zack Stentz claims that he wrote the script for the movie in 2016, before Stranger Things came out.

Rim of the World stars Jack Gore as Alex, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Dariush, Miya Cech as ZhenZhen, and Alessio Scalzotto as Gabriel.

Scalzotto’s character Gabriel is dyslexic. He doesn’t really attend the camp but he is at the retreat when the alien invasion begins. After an astronaut from the ISS crashes in a capsule on the campground, Gabriel teams up with the other kids to save the world.

Just before the astronaut is killed by an alien, she hands Alex a key and tells him and the other kids to get it to someone at the JPL lab in Pasadena.

Later, Alex has to enter complex codes into a NASA computer to save the world.

If you have been wondering who Alessio Scalzotto — who plays Gabriel — is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Alessio Scalzotto?

Alessio Scalzotto was born in October 2002, which makes him 16 years old. He was born in Longare, Vincenza, Italy, but later moved to the United States with his family, settling down in Colorado.

He attends Horizon High School in Thornton, Colorado, and he is juggling school with his acting career.

His previous credits include National Geographic’s Genius (2017). In Season 2 of Genius, Scalzotto portrays a 14-year-old Pablo Picasso.

Genius Season 2 follows the life of the artist Pablo Picasso from the time he was an extraordinarily talented youth discovering himself until after he became a famous artist.

Scalzotto has nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram. You can find him here on Instagram.

Many of his fans describe him as “Leonardo DiCaprio junior.”

Rim of the World is currently streaming on Netflix.