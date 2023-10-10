Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is coming to theaters: Here’s what we know

Move over, Swifties: Queen Bee is coming in hot with her own concert film. Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce sees the iconic singer debuting her concert film for the winter box office.

Like Barbie, when that movie succeeded, studios began mining for toys they could bring to the big screen.

With Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film already racking in $100 million globally, more concert movies were bound to be greenlit.

Beyonce and her team announced the event in a press release detailing the monumental concert experience.

What is Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce about? How can Beyonce fans get tickets, and when is the release date?

Here is everything fans of the Crazy In Love singer should know about the upcoming concert film.

What is Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce?

According to the press release, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce is a concert film that recounts the creation of the Renaissance World Tour from its development to the first show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the final show in Kansas City, Missouri.

The concert was said to be 2 1/2 hours to 3 hours long, but no word if the concert film will follow the same runtime.

But if Beyonce follows Taylor Swift’s example, the movie will be close to 3 hours.

The tour was to promote the Grammy-winning singer’s seventh album of the same name, and she would commonly perform the album in sequence with various hits in her discography sprinkled throughout.

The concert might have ended, but here is when tickets go on sale for the concert film.

When are tickets on sale?

The good news is tickets are available right now for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

Movie theaters such as AMC, Fandango, Cinemark, Cineplex, Regal, and more will have showings running Thursday through Sunday on all premium large formats, including IMAX and Dolby screens. The ticket price begins at a whopping $22 minimum + tax.

The concert film is expected to play in theaters for at least four weeks during release.

With the announcement of a release schedule and ticketing, fans might be curious if there is a preview of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

Is there a trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce?

Parkwood Entertainment produced the film, and the official YouTube account of Beyonce released a first glimpse.

The footage indicates this is not just a concert movie but also possesses glimpses of backstage life, traveling, and more.

It feels reminiscent of Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never film, where personal moments were interlaced with performances.

But when can fans of Queen Bee see the film in theaters? The release date is right around the corner.

The 42-year-old singer’s concert movie will hit the multiplex on December 1 and continue its run for a month.

The movie will open in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on this date, with more markets announced after.