When does Taylor Swift: Eras Tour hit theaters and why you should buy your tickets right now

Taylor Swift is not just changing the game for Travis Kelce; her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is a game changer, and the movie has yet to hit theaters.

The movie is already breaking records and is not even a Marvel film.

But readers can Shake It Off very soon as the concert film is days away from hitting theaters.

Just like concert sales, the ticket sales for the movie are going fast day by day. This should elicit an urgency among the Swifties if they wish to catch the pop culture event in cinemas.

How fast are tickets being sold?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Here is when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie showtimes begin, and why Taylor Swift fans should act now.

When does Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film release?

Fans of Taylor Swift can watch her concert on Friday, October 13. Interestingly, unlike other major releases, the film won’t have any Thursday previews.

This may surprise some, given the excitement surrounding the event. Furthermore, the showtimes for the film are set for 6 p.m. in most locations.

This means fans won’t have to worry about leaving work early to catch the concert. However, taking the day off to see Taylor perform might be a fun adventure.

Most moviegoers should book their tickets now as venues are selling out fast. The movie is surpassing a Marvel film.

Why you should buy your tickets now?

According to Variety, the theater chain AMC Theaters (who also distributes the film) says the movie has already made over $100 million globally in pre-sales. The film is expected to play in front of 8500 and then some screens, with distributors aiming to add more before the weekend hits.

The sales numbers continue beyond there.

Moviegoers might recall Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the first blockbusters to revamp theaters after the pandemic —the pre-sales for that mega-blockbuster clocked in around $16.9 million for opening day.

The Eras Tour is clocking in around $26 million. This is a positive sign that the movie could break expectations and hit close to $200 million for the weekend.

And this is why Taylor Swift fans should act fast. The opening-day screens are going to disappear long before the weekend hits. And this might be the last chance to experience opening weekend Swiftie mayhem.

With all this said, these numbers indicate Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film will be one of the six significant hits of 2023, joining the ranks of properties like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film opens October 13.