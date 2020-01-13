Oscar 2020 snubs: Jennifer Lopez, Frozen 2, Robert DeNiro, Beyonce and many other big names miss out on nominations

The Oscar nominations were released today, and as you would expect, there were, once again, plenty of surprises as some big names missed out on a chance to get a hold of a gold-plated bronze statuette.

The story of who was left out or snubbed is often just as interesting as who won. This year the names of those not nominated ranged from Robert DeNiro to Adam Sandler to Eddie Murphy.

Jennifer Lopez

However, one of the biggest surprises was the lack of a nomination for Jennifer Lopez, which led to #NoJLo trending on Twitter almost immediately.

Jenny from the block had been expected to land herself in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Hustlers. Having picked up a nomination at the Golden Globes it was considered almost a formality.

Frozen 2

Another big shock was the lack of Frozen 2 in the Best Animated Film category, despite it being the highest-grossing animation of all time. Netflix’s Christmas animation Klaus seems to have taken its spot, which surprised many.

Robert DeNiro

Robert DeNiro, as the star of Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman, could have had reasonable expectations to pick up a nomination. However, after missing out at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards it’s becoming clear that this awards season is not for him.

Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy

Adam Sandler surprised many with his recent performance as an unscrupulous New York jeweler in Uncut Gems.

Sandler was almost unrecognizable in the role, and many fans thought it might be enough to earn him a first-time nomination. Alas, he was snubbed once again.

Unfortunately, he recently threatened to make a movie that was “so bad on purpose” as revenge if the Academy ignored him, so brace yourselves.

Eddie Murphy, who has enjoyed a recent resurgence on the back of a fabulous performance in Dolemite Is My Name, also failed to garner any recognition from the Academy on this occasion.

Honorable mentions for being on the receiving end of a snubbing this year go to Lupita Nyong’o, Nicole Kidman, Awkwafina, Beyonce, Greta Gerwig, Taron Egerton, Willem Dafoe, Christian Bale, and Zhao Shuzhen.