Operation Varsity Blues trailer hits for Netflix movie about College Admissions Scandal

Netflix has a new movie coming based on the College Admissions Scandal that rocked the nation and put a pair of Hollywood darlings on trial.

The movie is titled Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal and is a documentary about the controversial scandal that included names like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

The movie hits Netflix on March 17 and will include “real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps.”

The men who directed the documentary about the Fyre Festival, Chris Smith and John Karmen, are behind this new documentary.

What is the College Admissions Scandal?

The College Admissions Scandal took place in 2019 and featured some big name Hollywood talent.

The entire situation involved parents paying money to influence several top American universities to allow admission to their kids over other, more deserving candidates.

At least 53 people were charged in the conspiracy, and there are 33 parents accused of paying over $25 million to the organizer of the scheme, William Rick Singer. He then reportedly used part of the money to inflate entrance exam test scores and bribe college officials.

Singer pled guilty and worked with prosecutors on the case.

The universities investigated include Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, The University of San Diego, USC, Texas, Wake Forest, and Yale.

The entire College Admissions Scandal hit the mainstream thanks to some parents that were previously Hollywood favorites.

Lori Laughlin, who was Aunt Becky on Full House and one of the top stars on the fan-favorite When Calls the Heart, was accused to getting her two daughters into college using fraudulent means.

Laughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and two years of supervised released. She was also fined $150,000 and had to serve 100 hours of community service.

Actress Felicity Huffman, best known for her role in Desperate Housewives, was charged as well and pleaded guilty to one single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She received a 14-day prison sentence, a $30,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal via its Twitter account.

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

Here is the official synopsis:

Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal hits Netflix on March 17.