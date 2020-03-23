Onward: VOD digital download details and when it will be on Disney Plus

The new Disney Pixar movie Onward is yet another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, which has either shut or emptied cinemas across the world as people stay indoors to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Pixar’s latest animated romp, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, has understandably bombed in cinemas. It was released in theaters just two weeks ago on March 6, just in time for people to start avoiding going out to the cinema.

On its opening weekend, Onward took $40 million at the box office, which is a paltry sum compared to the majority of Pixar movies.

It ranks alongside The Good Dinosaur, which took $39 million on its opening weekend, as one of the poorest earning of Pixar’s films.

When will Onward be on Disney Plus?

There is usually a seven-month gap between a movie airing in theaters and hitting streaming services; however, Disney has decided to bring this particular animated adventure to our homes all the sooner.

Therefore, we’ll be able to access the world of mythical creatures through Disney Plus from April 3, when it is thought it will be available around midnight PT.

Or catch Onward on Amazon Prime

Still, don’t want to wait that long?

Well, you can find it right away on Amazon’s new Prime Video Cinema page where its available to stream for $19.99 along with a number of other new releases such as The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt.

Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae released a statement saying, “While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

Once Onward is on Disney Plus, that means the streaming services will have all of Pixar’s films except the Incredibles 2, and that’s currently due to be added on July 30, 2020.

Onward is set in a fantasy world, yet one that comes with all the mod cons, as we see elves, unicorns, mermaids, and dragons, all living it what looks like the average American suburban setting.

Elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) embark on a perilous adventure in a magical attempt to spend time with their late father one last time.

Two weeks ago, Disney also released Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalkers onto Disney Plus, so they seem to be doing their best to keep us thoroughly entertained in our self-isolation.

Catch Onward on Amazon Prime Video Cinema or from April 3 on Disney Plus.