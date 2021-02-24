New Amazon rom-com I Want You Back has an all-star cast: Jenny Slate, Charlie Day and more

Image of Jenny Slate and Charlie Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Amazon Studios just announced the all-star cast of their upcoming romantic-comedy I Want You Back. Leading the movie will be actors Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, however, there will be many more renowned actors joining them.

What is I Want You Back?

Reported by Deadline, I Want You Back focuses on two adults, in their thirties, “who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them.”

The movie appears to take a page out of the “mean girl” genre as after the two dumpees meet, they discover that their partners are already moving on. “With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads,” they decide to take matters into their own hands and devise a way to sabotage their exes’ relationships in hopes of getting back together.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Nothing could go wrong? Right?

It doesn’t look that way as I Want You Back has a series of respectable and hilarious actors in its cast. It’s likely to be quite the rocky road.

Who is in the cast?

Starring in this wild-sounding flick as the two main dumpees is Jenny Slate and Charlie Day.

Slate is best-known for her role as Mona Lisa Sapersteinin in Parks and Recreation, Bonnie in the family drama Gifted and Donna Stern in Obvious Child. She has also loaned her voice acting skills to numerous animated projects including Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Bob’s Burgers (Tammy Larsen) and Big Mouth.

This will be her first live action role since giving birth in January.

Before starring in I Want You Back, Day played Charlie Kelly on the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Dale Arbus in Horrible Bosses and its sequel. He’s also the voice of the supporting character Benny in The Lego Movie franchise.

In addition to those acting projects, Day recently co-created the Apple TV series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Also cast as lead roles in I Want You Back is Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious, Texas Chainsaw), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny, The Handmaid’s Tale).

The list doesn’t end there. The renowned Jami Gertz will be starring in the show. Gertz is best-known for her movie roles in the eighties and nineties when she starred in Crossroads, Less Than Zero and Sixteen Candles. More recently, she played the lead role of Debbie Weaver in the comedy The Neighbors.

Additionally cast is comedian Jordan Carlos, Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Luke David Blumm (The King of Staten Island), Isabel May (Alexa & Katie) and Midori Francis (Good Boys, Dash & Lily).

I Want You Back will be directed by Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence0 and Pete Davidson (Alive from New York) with a screenplay by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the writers behind This Is Us and Love, Simon — and its spin-off Love, Victor.

I Want You Back is in pre-production.