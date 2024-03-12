Neve Campbell returning for Scream 7: ‘Sidney Prescott is coming back!’

A few months ago, the Scream franchise seemed dead and buried.

Despite a seventh installment getting the official greenlight last year, Melissa Barrera was let go from the franchise due to social media posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Jenna Ortega later left the flick due to her commitments to Wednesday Season 2.

After losing its two leads, the movie then lost director Christopher Landon.

In a surprising twist in the tale, Sidney Prescott is returning as the main attraction.

Neve Campbell took to social media Tuesday to reveal that she had closed a deal to return for the seventh installment of the slasher movie franchise.

Neve Campbell previously walked away from the franchise

The news is shocking because she famously walked away from the franchise ahead of Scream 6 following a pay dispute.

As a result, Scream 6 took the action to New York City and brought back franchise alums Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.

“It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies,” Campbell wrote today on social media.

“My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

Neve Campbell will work with the original movie’s writer again

Campbell went on to speak about how she was excited about making a movie set in the iconic movie franchise with Kevin Williamson at the helm.

Williamson penned the original movie in the franchise, released in 1996 and directed by the incomparable Wes Craven.

Sidney’s storyline was primarily resolved in Scream 5 when she returned to Stu Macher’s house and faced off against Richie (Jack Quaid) and Amber (Mikey Madison) after the pair got too obsessed with the brutal slayings that plagued Woodsboro.

When Ghostface returned, Sidney didn’t come out of hiding. Instead, she stayed far away from California with her husband, Mark Kincaid (Patrick Dempsey), and her kids.

Scream 7 will probably take place well away from Woodsboro

The only reason she returned to Woodsboro was to pay her respects to Dewey (David Arquette), who was killed while trying to save the new crop of teenagers, played by Ortega and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Now that Campbell is on board for the next chapter, it remains to be seen which other alums will join her.

Dempsey will likely be back because there’s a high chance we’ll be following Sidney’s life as she picks up the pieces following her last brush with serial killers donning the terrifying costume.

Having Campbell back as the lead will surely renew interest in the franchise—not that it needed it.

Scream 6 — without her involvement — was the biggest movie in the franchise at the worldwide box office.