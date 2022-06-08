Neve Campbell drops out of Scream 6 over pay dispute

Neve Campbell won’t be returning for Scream 6 citing issues with pay. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

As the sixth installment of the Scream franchise is underway, some of the previous cast members won’t be making a return to the horror slasher series. One such actress is Neve Campbell.

Neve played the historic role of the main protagonist Sidney Prescott as she continues to survive against Ghostface murderers and their accomplices. The series follows her story as she goes from the victim of a crime to a survivor and local celebrity as well as her aging from a teenage girl to a woman and mother.

With Neve’s decision not to return, Sidney’s role in the series has yet to be determined as the decision to recast the heroine has not been decided. In the end, it could boil down to money— like it did for Neve.

Neve Campbell won’t star in Scream 6 over pay

According to Deadline, Neve declined to rejoin the series based on her offered pay. Apparently, the actress wasn’t offered enough.

She revealed, “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

The franchise has grossed at least $744 million and rising as the last Scream movie brought the series back into the global spotlight.

Neve added, “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Neve also stars in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer and recently joined the cast of Peacock’s Twisted Metal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Neve is leaving to pursue other projects, fans can still expect to see familiar faces in Scream 6.

Who fans can expect to see in Scream 6

Although Sidney Prescott’s fate is uncertain, familiar faces Courteney Cox and David Arquette will be returning to the Scream franchise. Courteney will be returning to her role as Gale Weathers as David returns as Dewey Riley.

Hayden Panettiere will also be returning for her role as Kirby Reed, a character that hasn’t been seen since Scream 4.

Additionally, new cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are joining the cast.

When does Scream 6 come out?

Scream 6 is anticipated to come out at the end of March 2023.

The story follows the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind to start a new life away from the gore of the past.

Filmmakers Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) are returning along with Jame Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who are in charge of the screenplay.

Scream 6 is planned for release on March 31, 2023.