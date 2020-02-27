Netflix’s Girl on the Third Floor is leaving viewers disturbed

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

WWE fans have known about the horror movie Girl on the Third Floor for over a year now since it stars WWE legend CM Punk in the lead role and he has promoted it throughout its production.

However, anyone who expected Girl on the Third Floor to be just another B-grade horror movie with a WWE superstar might be very surprised.

As a matter of fact, for fans of horror, the movie turned out to be a true gem when it hit Netflix, with many fans calling it the most disturbing and scary movie that they have ever seen.

Girl on the Third Floor

Netflix has the synopsis for the new horror movie listed as follows:

“A husband with a bad track record tries to start anew by renovating a rundown Victorian for his family, only to find he’s tackled a house out of hell.”

Fans seem very interested, as it currently ranked as the fourth most-watched movie on Netflix for the day of Feb. 27.

As the trailer shows, the CM Punk character, Don Koch, might have had a “bad track record” but he still seemed to have his foot dipping into forbidden waters.

As with the best horror movies, when people do bad things, bad things happen to them. In the case of Girl on the Third Flood, very, very bad things happen to Don Koch.

The movie was written and directed by newcomer Travis Stevens, who said the story was based on a real house and its backstory.

Before it hit Netflix, Girl on the Third Floor was also screened at film festivals across the world, including South by Southwest and FrightFest London 2019.

PSA: GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR, which made my Top Ten of 2019, is now on Netflix in the U.S. It's a gooey, vengeful, terrifying ghost story with insane practical effects. Highly recommend putting it in your watch list. pic.twitter.com/7yp7dJplBi — Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) February 22, 2020

Fan response calls it “disturbing”

Many fans have called Girl on the Third Floor very disturbing, possibly the most disturbing movie many claimed to have ever seen.

Part of the reason might be the incredibly gross and gory use of practical special effects over CGI animation. Fans of movies like Evil Dead can appreciate the work that goes into creating realistic, yet horrific, effects from scratch.

Girl on the Third Floor is stuck in my brain and I can’t quite shake it. Please watch this movie. It gave me a sense of unease unlike any film I’ve seen in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/Dl36d58je4 — evan sweet (@evanjsweet) February 27, 2020

Girl on the Third Floor can add its name to the movies that used practical effects to great use.

Girl on the Third Floor (2019) is a haunted house movie with a touch of body horror. This movie is a slow burn but picks up into the final act. It is definitely worth checking out for the haunted house factor of this twisted story of sex, death, and marbles. On Netflix now. pic.twitter.com/80N2UZrvaF — 🧟‍♂️Spookybear👻 (@wiccaburr) February 26, 2020

For horror fans, this review by Daily Dead’s Heather Wixson should leave them wanting to stop everything to watch this now:

“Stevens’ directorial debut feels like if Clive Barker and H.P. Lovecraft had teamed up to make The Money Pit.”

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR is like if Clive Barker and H.P. Lovecraft teamed up to make THE MONEY PIT & I dug how weird it gets in its second half. #SXSW — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) March 11, 2019

If that isn’t enough to convince you to watch it (if you are a horror movie fan, at least), it has a 79 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes while mainstream fans gave it a 32 percent rotten score.

This is proof that horror fans might want to give it a look based on how much it bothered those 68 percent of fans who hated it.

Girl on the Third Floor is currently streaming on Netflix.