Moxie cast: Nico Hiraga plays Seth

Hadley Robinson as Vivian and Nico Hiraga as Seth in Moxie. Pic credit: Netflix

Move over Peter Kavinsky, Netflix has a new teen heartthrob! Fans of Netflix’s latest teen comedy-drama Moxie are falling head-over-heels for the character Seth.

Moxie follows the feminist awakening of the quiet high schooler Vivan (Hadley Robinson). After witnessing a series of harassing and discriminatory behavior, she decides to publish an anonymous zine called Moxie. This zine challenges the beliefs of the school and advocates on behalf of the female students, which ends up starting a school-wide feminist revolution.

Who is Seth?

Vivan’s ally and biggest supporter is her crush, Seth. When the Moxie gals decide to show up to school donning sharpie-drawn hearts and stars on their hand, he follows along. He also quickly discovers that she is “Moxie” and he promises to keep her secret.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Seth also supports challenging the school’s trophy boy Mitchell Wilson (Patrick Schwarzenegger) in getting “Athlete of the Year” which comes with the prestigious title, as well as a hearty scholarship. When the Moxie gang nominates soccer-star Kiara (Sydney Park) last-minute, Seth publicly announces his support which gains her enough votes to qualify.

Seth and Vivan begin dating and, in addition to supporting her, he also challenges her — especially when she begins to get lost in her new alter ego.

What else has Nico Hiraga been in?

Before Moxie, Nico Hiraga appeared in the popular coming-of-age movie Booksmart. He played the popular jock, Tanner. Additionally, he starred in the movies Skate Kitchen and North Hollywood.

Hiraga was also a recurring character on HBO’s Ballers. He has two upcoming projects; he was cast in the Amazon fantasy series The Power, and the movie Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between, alongside Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek, Ginny & Georgia) and Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You).

The actor is a huge fan of skateboarding which he often shares on his Instagram. It was revealed that on-set, “[Amy] Poehler [director] had to ask him to skate “less well” during takes” as his character was often seen skating around the school’s courtyard.

What are fans saying?

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Hiraga revealed that he was hesitant to audition for the role. He shared, “I actually hit up my manager, I was like: Are you sure you want me to play this? Like are you sure you want me to play this character?”

When his manager questioned him, Hiraga said, “I don’t know, man. I’m reading this script, and this Seth dude seems pretty built out for some white dude in Hollywood.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Thankfully he auditioned because fans are obsessed with the way he portrayed his character, some are calling him, “the boyfriend we didn’t know we needed.”

nico hiraga as seth acosta in moxie is the boyfriend we didn’t know we needed #moxie pic.twitter.com/68ln4Ssyeg — Vane🦋 (@vanejacomee) March 3, 2021

One fan, who has now renamed themselves as “Seth Acosta simp” tweeted, “Nico Hiraga is a sk8r boi [skater boy] with beautiful long hair and an entirely cute face. It is my deepest regret that I am crushing on yet another boy who doesn’t know I exist.”

nico hiraga is a sk8r boi with a beautiful long hair and an entirely cute face it is my deepest regret that i am crushing on yet another boy who doesn't know i exist pic.twitter.com/m4RfZgNIso — seth acosta simp ☆♡ (@rozeskies) March 3, 2021

Summarizing the new Hiraga craze, one fan wrote, “No thoughts. Just Nico Hiraga in Moxie.” That sounds about right.

no thoughts . just nico hiraga in moxie pic.twitter.com/1WxU8hBrvS — maria! (@milfdevon) March 3, 2021

Moxie premiered on March 3, and as of now, the movie is sitting at #4 on Netflix’s trending list in the U.S., right behind the new French action-thriller Sentinelle.

Moxie is currently streaming on Netflix.